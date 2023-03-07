45.7 F
Ocean City
A LETTER TO THE EDITOR:   

News
By Katie Ruskey

 

On behalf of the Art League of Ocean City, thank you to everyone who supported and made the 7th Annual Ocean City Film Festival a huge success, including our generous sponsors, attendees, filmmakers, committee, volunteers, moderators, and staff. A special shoutout to our headliner, the legendary John Waters, who performed to a sold-out crowd on Saturday night, and to our title sponsors — the Town of Ocean City, the Maryland Film Office, and Ocean Downs Casino — who helped make our festival happen.

 

The Film Festival was truly a citywide happening and a real boost to the off-season in Ocean City. A big thank you to all of the venues that screened the films and made this year’s festival a success — Flagship Cinemas, Fox Gold Coast Theater, Ocean City Performing Arts Center, Ocean Downs Casino, Seacrets Morley Hall, Residence Inn, and Nick’s. And also to the local businesses who supported us with the popular after-parties — Residence Inn by Marriott, the Princess Royale Hotel, Jay’s Café, Holiday Inn Coral Reef, Seacrets, and the Cambria Hotel. 

Thank you to the diverse group of filmmakers from around the world, many who attended, who allowed us to share 70 compelling films to more than 1,000 attendees. The festival showcased industry professionals as well as university students, young filmmakers, and local talent and gave them opportunities to network with others who share their passion.   

Thank you to our additional supporting sponsors: OCMD Hotels, Atlantic Planning & Development, Good Clean Fun Life Productions, Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, WRDE, Bank of Ocean City, Blue Fish, West O Bottle Shop, Shore United Bank, and Fager’s Island. Also, Papi’s Tacos, Coins Pub, Carousel Resort, Truist Bank, Taylor Bank, Town of Berlin, and Worcester County Tourism.  And to our media sponsors: OCToday, Coastal Point, The Dispatch, Ocean 98.1, Ocean City.com, and Unscene Productions.

Finally, to our audiences who laughed, shed a tear, asked insightful questions, and enthusiastically applauded, we appreciate you choosing to spend your time with us.

We invite you to join us for our monthly film nights at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St., where you can experience independent film screenings year round. Look for the next Ocean City Film Challenge in summer 2023.

Rina Thaler, Art League of Ocean City Executive Director

B.L. Strang-Moya, Ocean City Film Festival Creative Director

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.

