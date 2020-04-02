10 Miles of Ocean City Beach, a Million Memories

The beautiful beach in Ocean City, Md stretches for 10 miles along the Atlantic Ocean, and offers quiet early morning strolls, hours of fun splashing in the ocean, swimming, boogie boarding and surfing in the powerful waves, relaxation on the hot sands with friends and family, and solitary walks during the winter months.
We wanted to remind you of our fabulous beach during the times when you can’t visit. Whether you come to the Ocean City beach to relax and unwind, reconnect with family, or to have new experiences and expel some built up energy, take a look at our beach from your laptop or phone, until it is safe to do so in reality. Be a hero, stay home and enjoy Ocean City from your living room.
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time 20 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. Anne has three red headed children (who don’t have Scottish accents) and over the years she has been a stay at home mom, an Ocean City business owner, and has worked at her children’s school. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.