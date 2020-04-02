10 Miles of Ocean City Beach, a Million Memories

774 Shares Email

The beautiful beach in Ocean City, Md stretches for 10 miles along the Atlantic Ocean, and offers quiet early morning strolls, hours of fun splashing in the ocean, swimming, boogie boarding and surfing in the powerful waves, relaxation on the hot sands with friends and family, and solitary walks during the winter months.

We wanted to remind you of our fabulous beach during the times when you can’t visit. Whether you come to the Ocean City beach to relax and unwind, reconnect with family, or to have new experiences and expel some built up energy, take a look at our beach from your laptop or phone, until it is safe to do so in reality. Be a hero, stay home and enjoy Ocean City from your living room.