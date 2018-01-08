Photos from Winter Storm Grayson

Photos from Winter Storm Grayson

Kristin
3 hours ago
296 Shares
Share
Share
+1

Life in Ocean City, Maryland — and most of the East Coast, for that matter — came to a sudden halt on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 3, when the blizzard began. The blizzard, which The Weather Channel named Grayson, was more than your run-of-the-mill snowstorm: it was a bombogenesis. The “bomb cyclone” left many businesses closed, roads out of commission and residents stuck in their homes well into the weekend. We’ve gotten snowstorms before — in fact, we had our first big snowstorm of 2017 during this same week last year — but the heavy winds, snow drift and single-digit temperatures that followed Grayson have already propelled this blizzard into infamy. 

But as always, even as the temperatures creeped dangerously close to sub-zero, a winter storm makes for a beautiful scene in Ocean City. Photos of the snowy beach and boardwalk are still being shared all over social media, and we’ve certainly posted many of our own. Check out some of our favorite pictures below, as well as some of the great photos you’ve shared with us over the past few days. And a word to the wise for all photographers out there: invest in some camera-friendly gloves. Your frozen fingers will thank you. 

Our photos

Snow boardwalk benches
Snow almost completely buries some of the benches on the boardwalk. Photo by Anne Neely.
Snow on boardwalk
Don’t let the clear sky fool you, it’s cold out there. Photo by Anne Neely.
Snowy beach
Where the sand meets the snow. Photo by Anne Neely.
Snowy beach sunset
A Sunday evening sunset on the beach. Photo by Kristin Helf.
Snow beach sunset
A Sunday evening sunset on the beach. Photo by Kristin Helf.
Snow beach sunset
Looking North. Photo by Kristin Helf.
Sledding Berlin
Sledding in Berlin. Photo by Ann Hillyer.

Your photos

Fox in snow
Fox spotted across from Trimper’s! Photo by Tyler Horton.
Boardwalk blizzard
In the midst of the blizzard on the boardwalk. Photo from the Park Place webcam.
Greene Turtle Blizzard
…And in the midst of the blizzard in North OC. Photo from the Original Greene Turtle.

Videos

296 Shares
Share
Share
+1

Leave a Comment