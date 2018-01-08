-
Photos from Winter Storm Grayson
Life in Ocean City, Maryland — and most of the East Coast, for that matter — came to a sudden halt on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 3, when the blizzard began. The blizzard, which The Weather Channel named Grayson, was more than your run-of-the-mill snowstorm: it was a bombogenesis. The “bomb cyclone” left many businesses closed, roads out of commission and residents stuck in their homes well into the weekend. We’ve gotten snowstorms before — in fact, we had our first big snowstorm of 2017 during this same week last year — but the heavy winds, snow drift and single-digit temperatures that followed Grayson have already propelled this blizzard into infamy.
But as always, even as the temperatures creeped dangerously close to sub-zero, a winter storm makes for a beautiful scene in Ocean City. Photos of the snowy beach and boardwalk are still being shared all over social media, and we’ve certainly posted many of our own. Check out some of our favorite pictures below, as well as some of the great photos you’ve shared with us over the past few days. And a word to the wise for all photographers out there: invest in some camera-friendly gloves. Your frozen fingers will thank you.