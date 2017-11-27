Peninsula Regional Medical Center Dedicates Rose for Donate Life Float in Rose Parade

76 Shares Share Share +1

Donate Life Rose Parade float inspires viewers to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors and pays tribute to the generosity of donors and their families.

Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) joins The Living Legacy Foundation (The LLF) in dedicating roses for the Rose Parade Donate Life float to honor the generous patients and their families who have given the gifts of life and hope as organ, eye, or tissue donors or donors in spirit.

The rose dedicated by Steve Leonard, PRMC’s President/CEO Designate, is one of many roses dedicated by The LLF as part of the Donate Life float in the January 1st Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The float is the centerpiece of a national effort of more than 50 organizations to reach a broad audience with the simple, life-giving message that organ, eye, and tissue donation saves and heals lives.

“We have been partners with the Living Legacy Foundation for a number of years and every year become prouder of the life-saving efforts that have been achieved through our support of and commitment to organ and tissue donation,” said Leonard. “It’s an honor for our PRMC team to join them in bringing national attention to the benefits of donating life.”

This year’s float entry, The Gift of Time, reflects the parade’s theme of Making a Difference by celebrating the power of kindness and the generous acts of people throughout the world, who are making a positive difference in the lives of others. Perhaps no act is more emblematic of this than becoming an organ or tissue donor: a single organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and improve the lives of as many as 75 more by donating their corneas and tissue. Donors save the lives of grateful recipients and help families heal.

It is the community of generous donors, including our donors from PRMC, that save thousands of lives through transplantation each year. On the Gift of Time float, the monumental Aztec calendar draws the eye to the center of the float, where 44 donors are honored with floragraphs. This ancient calendar is a reminder of the enduring, life-saving power of the generosity of donors and families. Alongside the float, eight living donors and recipients will carry baskets of fruit and flowers in celebration of the renewed life they have shared with one another and the world. The beauty, richness, and potential of life is represented by the vivid flock of macaws perched over the lush floral canopies, ready to take flight.

As of November 22, in 2017 there have been 14 organ donors and 21 tissue and cornea donors that have occurred at PRMC. It is because of the continued partnership with The LLF and PRMC’s commitment to honoring donation that many lives over that last year have been saved and enhanced.

In Maryland, about 3,800 people are waiting for a life-saving transplant. Nationwide, that number is almost 120,000. Peninsula Regional Medical Center supports The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland in its mission to facilitate donation and transplantation and to educate the public about the life-saving power of donation and transplantation.

For more information about organ, eye, and tissue donation and to register as a donor, please visit www.donatelifemaryland.org or www.thellf.org.

About The Living Legacy Foundation: The Living Legacy Foundation (LLF) is a non-profit organization who saves and enhances lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. We are federally designated to serve the state of Maryland with the exception of Charles, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties. The LLF offers family support, provides education to the public, and is passionate about our mission of saving and enhancing lives.