In Ocean City, the winter months make up a dead season for the local watersports businesses. Odyssea Watersports, a family-owned-and-operated watersports rental service located on 51st street bayside, is approaching its 21st year in business this summer. And after more than two decades in the business, Odyssea knows how to keep busy in the winter: by reflecting on the previous season and working to make the next one even better.

Ron Croker owns Odyssea with his daughter Melissa Croker Clemens and her husband Justin Clemens. What he looks forward to this summer, he said, is continuing to work with his family and seeing the returning customers they’ve gotten to know over the years.

“Since we’re a family business, our kids work with us as well — not just playing, but actually putting in work,” Croker said. “Returning customers, you get to know them. They watch our family grow up, and we’ve watched their families grow up.”

The Crokers initially started the business because they wanted to work together as a family, outside and in the water, and provide a safe, fun time for Ocean City locals and visitors alike. “It’s cool that we can make their vacations memorable,” Croker said. “And as 100% safe and fun as we can make it.”

Odyssea’s location is, in part, what helps make them so memorable. Rather than running off of floating docks, they have their own sandy beach on the bay to depart from. Jet skis are immediately thrust into the open bay and don’t have to trek out to a designated riding area, and their picnic tables and ice cream-for-sale provide a welcoming environment for guests of all ages.

In 2018, Odyssea will continue offering rentals for jet skis, pontoon boats, stand-up paddle boards and kayaks. Their jet skis are always brand new, current-model editions, which Croker describes as “fast, fun, agile and out-there.”

“You’re so close to the water, it’s not like a boat where you’re up above it, and that’s what makes it fun and interactive,” he said.

Odyssea Watersports will re-open for the 2018 season on May 15.

A summer ’17 throwback at Odyssea:

