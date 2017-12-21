Some holiday lights you won’t find at Winterfest

Kristin
2 days ago
Everyone who visits Ocean City between late November and Dec. 31 is mostly here to see Winterfest of Lights. And for good reason — with hot chocolate in a heated pavilion, Christmas carols played from the trams and more and more lights added to the displays each year, every person in the mid-Atlantic region should probably visit Winterfest at least once in their lifetime. But there’s even more to see in Ocean City than the thousands of lights at Winterfest. Just take a drive downtown.

In 2012, the Ocean City Downtown Association thought there should be a little light in downtown OC, too, and so the annual Light Up Downtown Festival was born. Unfortunately, the Festival was cancelled this year due to high winds, but the lights downtown, around the Inlet and at Sunset Park are shining bright nonetheless. 

Jolly Roger christmas lights
But before hitting downtown, a brief stop at 29th street: Jolly Roger Amusement Park is super decked out for the holidays.
Jolly Roger christmas lights
Jolly Roger is one of several businesses in Ocean City supporting Light Up OC, but there aren’t many (or any?) businesses down Coastal Highway with lights as bright as theirs.
Ocean City nativity lights
Driving further down Coastal Highway is Ocean City’s Ocean Bowl Skate Park, and a beautiful nativity scene in the field next door.
Ocean City snowman lights
A few blocks later and you’re downtown! This waving snowman is the unofficial downtown OC greeter.
Ocean City lifeguard chair lights
No lifeguard, but a wreath in the chair.
Ocean City coast guard lights
Here, some of the lights in front of the Ocean City U.S. Coast Guard Station.
ocean city trimpers lights
Looking down the lit-up fence by Trimper’s rides.
Hanukkah lights ocean city
Dedicated Hanukkah lights between the boardwalk and the Inlet parking lot.

After putting this photoblog together, I went on Instagram and saw that the Dispatch had done something similar. For better pictures than mine, taken by photographer Chris Parypa, check out the post on their Facebook

