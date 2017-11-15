Day-tripping in Snow Hill

Day-tripping in Snow Hill

If you’re looking to day trip in a town that looks especially festive this time of year, Snow Hill is the place to go. About 20 minutes south from Berlin, Snow Hill is a quaint, small town that might be best known for housing the historical heritage village Furnace Town (where I was lucky enough to make a separate day trip to back in the summer). 

I took a walk around Snow Hill in mid-November and was excited to see the light-up Christmas decorations already up in Byrd Park and the lampposts downtown already wrapped in garland. It’s an interesting time when the town is already laying out the Christmas spirit thick but the crunchy leaves on the ground and scarecrows in storefronts make you feel more like you’re in a Halloween movie (but like, a charming Hallmark movie, not a horror flick). No complaints, though–even when pumpkins and snowmen are both vying for your attention in this holiday limbo, Snow Hill is a beautiful place for a day trip.

Courthouse
Outside the courthouse downtown. “Established in 1686 as part of the Calvert family’s objective to create towns and advance trade. Laid out on a sandy ridge at the head of the Pocomoke River, the town developed as a trading center on the seaside of Somerset County, and later as a county seat when Worcester was established in 1742.” 
Byrd Park
Several blocks away in Byrd Park, a miniature Winterfest of Lights is all set up and ready for the tree lighting ceremony later in the month. 
Chicken statue
The byrd after which the park was named (not really, though).
Julia A. Purnell Museum
Outside the Julia A. Purnell Museum, a required stop for local history buffs. The museum houses over 500 years worth of Worcester County history.
Canoes
Since Snow Hill sits right on the banks of the Pocomoke River, canoeing and paddle boarding are pretty big. 
Downtown Snow Hill
Downtown, where most of the shops haven’t agreed yet what season they should be decorating for. 
Snow Hill water tower
The Snow Hill water tower. 
Snow Hill Church
The All Hallows Episcopoal Church, which sits on a bit of a hill, allowing for some interesting photo angles. The church was built in the 1950s and is one of 30 original Anglican parishes in Maryland. 
Cemetery
Views into the church cemetery. 
Snowmen
Happy, high-fiving snowmen in Byrd Park. 
Pocomoke River
Ducks enjoying the sunny day out on the Pocomoke River. 
