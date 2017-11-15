Day-tripping in Snow Hill

20 Shares Share Share +1

If you’re looking to day trip in a town that looks especially festive this time of year, Snow Hill is the place to go. About 20 minutes south from Berlin, Snow Hill is a quaint, small town that might be best known for housing the historical heritage village Furnace Town (where I was lucky enough to make a separate day trip to back in the summer).

I took a walk around Snow Hill in mid-November and was excited to see the light-up Christmas decorations already up in Byrd Park and the lampposts downtown already wrapped in garland. It’s an interesting time when the town is already laying out the Christmas spirit thick but the crunchy leaves on the ground and scarecrows in storefronts make you feel more like you’re in a Halloween movie (but like, a charming Hallmark movie, not a horror flick). No complaints, though–even when pumpkins and snowmen are both vying for your attention in this holiday limbo, Snow Hill is a beautiful place for a day trip.