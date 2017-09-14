199 Shares Share Share +1

Day One of Ocean City Bike Week isn’t even over yet, but I think it’s safe to say that this year’s four-day Bike Festival is a major success. At least in terms of the sheer amount of bikes on the road and the food trucks, vendors, live music and leather-vested patrons taking over the town. Let’s keep this weekend a major success by staying safe and being courteous on the road–I’m talking to bikers, bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians here.

Anyway, if you’re still deciding whether to come down and see what Delmarva Bike Week has to offer, check out some of the sights from Day One, and do your best to imagine the smells and sounds that go along with it. Just close your eyes, imagine the sound of a live band covering Led Zeppelin songs, the revving of engines and the smell of hot dogs sizzling on the grill.