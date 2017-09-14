10 pictures from Bike Week Day 1

10 pictures from Bike Week Day 1

Kristin
2 days ago
199 Shares
Share
Share
+1

Day One of Ocean City Bike Week isn’t even over yet, but I think it’s safe to say that this year’s four-day Bike Festival is a major success. At least in terms of the sheer amount of bikes on the road and the food trucks, vendors, live music and leather-vested patrons taking over the town. Let’s keep this weekend a major success by staying safe and being courteous on the road–I’m talking to bikers, bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians here. 

Anyway, if you’re still deciding whether to come down and see what Delmarva Bike Week has to offer, check out some of the sights from Day One, and do your best to imagine the smells and sounds that go along with it. Just close your eyes, imagine the sound of a live band covering Led Zeppelin songs, the revving of engines and the smell of hot dogs sizzling on the grill. 

Bike fest sign
There’s stuff happening all over town, from Hooper’s in West Ocean City to the Convention Center on 40th street, but most of the action today took place at the Inlet Lot.
Bike week
The sky alternated between dark and gray and sun-peeking-through-the-clouds, but the forecast for the rest of the weekend is sunny and warm.
Jack Daniels
Did somebody say Jack Daniels?
Band
…And did somebody say “guy that is the spitting image of Robert Plant performing in a Led Zeppelin cover band called Kashmir”? (They’re pretty good and will be performing every day except Sunday. Chevelle and Tonic will be playing on Friday, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Molly Hatchet on Saturday.)
Vendor tent
Inside the indoor vendors tent.
Bike helmets
You’re not a real biker unless you’re wearing a pink sequined helmet. (Not pictured: a nearby table selling dream catchers made out of thongs.)
Hooper's bike week
Over at Hooper’s in West OC, the parking lot was totally infiltrated by bikes and more vendors.
Dogzzz
Probably one of the best pop-up shops in town was selling Harley gear for pups.
Bike week dogs
Because dogs are welcome at Bike Week, too.
Kites
A few streets down from the activity at the Inlet, crabs and pigs and other kites were up in the sky. If motorcycles aren’t your thing, Sunfest and Kite Fest are coming to close out the summer in Ocean City next weekend. See you then! 
199 Shares
Share
Share
+1

1 Comment on this Post

  1. Share
    September 16, 2017

    Nice Job Kristin!!!

    Reply

Leave a Comment