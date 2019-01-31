-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Ocean City this Sunday
Super Bowl LIII takes place this Sunday at 6:30 p.m., and millions of viewers across the country will be tuning in to see the New England Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams. If you’re planning on tuning in from somewhere in Ocean City, Maryland, here’s where you’ll find Super Bowl parties, specials, and bar stools near the beer taps and TV screens to help you cheer your team to victory.
28th St. Pit & Pub
Although the Baltimore Ravens didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, the 28th St. Pit & Pubs still makes for a casual and fun football-watching atmosphere. Take a seat at the bar, order a pint, and let some of the best house-smoked barbeque in town accompany your game day experience.
45th St. Taphouse
Watch the Super Bowl at the 45th St. Taphouse (particularly if you’re cheering on the Rams) and enjoy their free buffet at halftime. Their Super Bowl Party starts at 6:30 p.m.., and you can bet the beer will be flowing all night long.
The Original Greene Turtle
Another Ravens bar! The Original Greene Turtle in North Ocean City is the home of Ravens Roost #44, but they’re always a good spot to watch football no matter who’s playing.
Harpoon Hanna’s
Just north of Ocean City in Fenwick Island, DE, bayfront restaurant Harpoon Hanna’s has been well-known for their super bowl parties over the years. And if the game’s not so exciting for all members of your party, they’ll have beautiful views to look at instead. Win/win.
Pickles Pub
According to the Best of Ocean City’s 2018 results, Pickles Pub is the best sports bar in Ocean City, and this is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. The bar boasts 33 TVs and a big screen, so no matter where you’re seated, you won’t miss a second of the big game.
Seacrets
The “Super Big Game Party” is in the Seacrets Nite Club, which features a hi-def jumbo screen and 22 HDTVs with stadium sound. Seacrets will be offering specials during the game including $.50 wings,$5.50 Seacrets spirits and crushes, and other drink specials.
Skye Bar
See the Super Bowl from the sky… The Skye Bar will be featuring Happy Hour and tailgate food and drink specials all day, and will also have various giveaways going on during the game at their Super Bowl Party.
Crabcake Factory Bayside
Plan on watching That Big Game on Sunday? The Crabcake Factory Bayside will feature live music by Christopher Button 2-6 p.m. and football specials during the game.
Mother’s Cantina
If the Super Bowl Party is happening at your place this year, Mother’s Cantina can cater: They’re offering a special Super Bowl party menu so your cooking is on Sunday is taken care of.
Liquid Assets
Your Super Bowl party drink needs are taken care of at Liquid Assets. Just shop on the Saturday before the game and receive 40% off all retail items including beer, wine and liquor.
OC360 Eats + Drinks
Local radio station CTG is hosting a Super Bowl Party at OC360, featuring food and drink specials, a free buffet at halftime, and the chance to win a 50-inch flat screen TV.