This Week in OC: Two pianos, lots of warriors

If you’re missing Ocean City more than usual on these dreary November days, we’ve got just what you need. This Week in OC, or wherever you are, take a look at our new ‘n improved video pages (or head straight to our Youtube channel) to explore Ocean City even when you can’t be out and about.

That’s all for now. Things are certainly quieting down for the season, but sometimes that’s just how we like it.

Remembering Billy Thompson: Billy, of Billy’s Sub Shop and its many iterations that have been in Ocean City over the years, passed away in his Florida home last Saturday. He’s remembered for his generosity, his storytelling, and for bringing Philadelphia-style hoagies to Ocean City back in 1959.

Just a drill: The Maryland National Guard joined local first responders in downtown Ocean City for emergency response training called “Operation Tourist Boom.”

The race is on: Among the names that Ocean City residents will see on their ballots on Tuesday are Mayor Rick Meehan and his challenger Joe Hall, a former city councilman. The Town will be offering free bus service on election day to get voters to and from the polling center. No matter where you live, remember to go out and vote on Tuesday!

The Dueling Pianos (Nov. 6): The Red Doors, A St. Paul’s By-the-Sea Community Center presents a musical fundraiser, Dueling Pianos, featuring local celebrities Shirley Toms Hailey and Elsworth Wheatley. Shirley and Elsworth will take audience requests for all of your favorite songs. Singing along is strongly suggested!

Storm Warriors 5k (Nov. 10): Run from the Life-Saving Museum to 15th street and back at the annual Storm Warriors 5k Run/Walk. Registration is at 8 a.m. before the race, and the fee is $25. A 5K is 3.1 miles.

Winterfest of Lights (we’re a little early, but it starts Nov. 15): More than one million twinkling lights illuminate the winter sky during Winterfest of Lights. Ride a tram through a winter wonderland while Christmas carols play, then enjoy a hot chocolate or get a picture taken with Santa in the heated Winterfest Village Pavilion. Admission is $5 for adults, while children 11 and under get in for free.