St. Patrick’s Day Ocean City Style is a Fantastic Extended Weekend

Ocean City, Maryland’s 41st, St. Partrick’s Day Parade is Saturday, March, 14, 12 noon. The parade starts at 60th street and ends at 45 St. But St. Partrick’s Day in Ocean City, MD is not just an amazing parade of people in green or a mass of marching leprechauns, it is an extended weekend of fun and activities! St. Patrick’s Day Ocean City Style has a 5k run, specials, live music, and the official beer of the Irish, Guinness.

Irish heritage is celebrated all year round in Ocean City at Shenanigan’s Irish Pub, but on St. Patrick’s Day the pub brings Irish heritage by way of music, food, & drink to the forefront. Shenanigan’s will host events starting Wednesday, March 11. They have events continuing throughout the extended weekend including a 5k run. “Many runners tell us this kicks off their run season, and it just a nice way to start the whole weekend,” says Greg Shockley, owner of Shenanigan’s. “For us this is so exciting, because it is a great weekend to kick off our season.” Shenanigan’s Irish Pub is in its 32nd year of business this year, and is known as the “Irish place” in Ocean City, Maryland. Shenanigan’s will be going full out for the holiday, and not stopping until the actual holiday on Tuesday, March 17. The pub will be closed on Monday, but drink, food, and live entertainment will rev back up on St. Patrick’s Day.

Here is a quick overview of Shenanigan’s happenings (go to Shenanigan’s website for their event calendar)

Wednesday, March 11

Before and After parties for The High Kings Concert at the Ocean City Convention Center

Thursday, March 12

Emerald Society Fundraiser

Music by James Gallagher & Off the Boat

Friday, March 13

Music by Tig Tignor, & James Gallagher & Off the Boat

Saturday, March 14

Shenanigan’s 5k Boardwalk Run

Music throughout the day from

Tig Tignor

Patrick McAllorum

James Gallagher & Off the Boat

with appearances by Chesapeake Caledonia, Trenton and Ocean City Pipe and Drum Bands

Sunday, March 15

Recovery Day

Monday, March 16

closed

Tuesday, March 17

St.Patrick’s Day Celebration

Music throughout the day from

Tig Tignor

James Gallagher & Off the Boat

with an appearance from Ocean City Pipe and Drum Bands

St. Patrick’s Day in Ocean City Weather

Check here for how the weather will be. Most events will be inside. Ocean City has seen quite a mild winter, so no matter what the weather fun is expected for the almost 100, 000 people expected for the parade!

St. Patrick’s Day in Ocean City Specials & Deals

Princess Bayside is open for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, & the parade goes right by the hotel! Rooms are available with rates starting at $159.00. Note: Closed again starting on Sunday March 15th but re-open for the full season on Friday March 27th.

$3.17 breakfast sandwiches & Bloody Mary’s 9-11am SAT & SUN 3/14 & 3/15 (at 28th st only)

$5.50 Guinness

$5.50 Black & Tans

$5.50 Jameson Drinks

$5.50 Coffee Drinks

$11 Corned Beef & Cabbage Platters

$10 Reuben

$10 Fish & Chips

PLUS Saturday night DJ WOOD from 10pm – close