Sip, Savor, and Soak Up the Sun: 9 Outdoor Restaurants in Ocean City, MD

Surrounded by water on three sides, Ocean City is known for its miles of sandy beaches, lively boardwalk, and a wide variety of dining options. With an abundance of fresh seafood and local produce, it’s no surprise that outdoor dining is a popular choice for visitors and locals alike.
Here are some of the top outdoor restaurants in Ocean City, MD:
If you’re looking for a local hotspot, The Angler is the place to be! This outdoor restaurant is a favorite among locals and visitors alike, and it’s easy to see why. The menu features fresh seafood, burgers, and sandwiches, and the deck overlooking the bay is the perfect place to enjoy a cold drink and watch the boats go by and the sun set. Take advantage of their Hight Tide Time 2 for 1, and their very own Doggie Menu!
This popular outdoor bar and restaurant is located on the bay side of Ocean City and offers multiple outdoor dining areas, including a waterfront tiki bar and a beach area with live entertainment. The menu features seafood, burgers, and other pub-style fare, as well as a variety of frozen drinks and cocktails.
This surf-inspired restaurant offers a laid-back atmosphere and a menu full of creative dishes made with fresh, local ingredients. The outdoor dining area is tastefully decorated on the their deck, and is the perfect spot to relax and soak up the Ocean City vibe.
Located on the road to Assateague Island in West Ocean City, The Shrimp Boat is a casual seafood restaurant serving a variety of seafood dishes, including their famous crab cakes, fresh crabs and head-on or head-off shrimp, – the only place in the area to get head-on shrimp – ensuring the best flavor. Although a popular take away place, their outdoor dining area features picnic tables and shade and is a great spot to watch the planes practice their stunts leading up to the Air Show in June.
5Shenanigans:
This popular Irish pub on the Boardwalk offers outdoor dining on its deck, and features a lively atmosphere and plenty of drink specials. The menu features pub fare and Irish classics, and there’s often live music and entertainment.
Located on the waters edge, just over the state line in Fenwick Island, Harpoon Hannas is a great spot to kick back and relax. The outdoor dining area has plenty of umbrellas and a view of the bay, and the menu features a variety of seafood dishes and tropical drinks. Bring your boat to the dock, and enjoy breathtaking views, 365 days a year.
This casual restaurant offers outdoor dining on its roof top deck. There’s views towards the bay and a lively atmosphere. The menu features barbecue, burgers, and pub fare, and there are often drink specials and live music.
Another waterfront favorite, Macky’s offers casual dining in a tropical setting. The menu features seafood, sandwiches, and salads, as well as a variety of frozen drinks and cocktails. There’s also a sandy beach area with umbrellas and lounge chairs, making it the perfect spot for a day of sun and relaxation. It’s also pet friendly!
This Japanese restaurant offers the freshest and highest quality Japanese food in Ocean City! From sushi and soups to Thai specialities and rice, lo mein dishes, they pick ingredients carefully and use only the freshest ones to prepare every dish. There’s a great outdoor patio, perfect for evening dinners or lunch time cocktails in the summer, and they have igloo dining to allow for year round, outdoor dining!
So there you have it! Whether you’re looking for casual seafood, creative cuisine, or a lively Irish pub, Ocean City, MD has plenty of outdoor dining options to choose from. So grab a drink, enjoy the view, and let the good times roll!