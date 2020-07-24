Photo Friday Winner July 24th

Here is a selection of your pictures of Ocean City submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest. As always, we had a great response with some amazing, beautiful, and fun moments snapped by your phones, creating memories you can keep forever. This weeks winner of 4 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Cindy O’Donnell, for this great shot of these ladies being swallowed up by a big wave, something most of us have experienced if we have ever ventured into the ocean in Ocean City! Congratulations Cindy! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.