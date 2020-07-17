Photo Friday Winner July 17th

Anne Neely
July 17, 2020
Once again, we have had another great response to our Photo Friday Contest. This week, our winner is Kelly Kanely Kautsch  who submitted this great picture of her kids relaxing in the ocean. Kelly wins 4 passes to Jolly Roger Amusements Parks,  good for any of the parks during the 2020 season. Here is just a selection of some of the entries we had this week. Look out for next weeks contest, and keep taking great pictures in Ocean City Md.

This weeks winner, Kelly Kanely Kautsch – “118th street on Sunday, following a long weekend of baseball at Northside park”
Jen Smith – Taking a stroll down the boardwalk
Tracy Reber – First time eating a Maryland crab
Sharon Johnson – This is my grandson’s first of many Ocean city vacations. It’s been a tradition in my family for 45 years. Let the tradition continue. There’s nothing like Ocean City Maryland.
Kerrie Meiser – My son & seagulls – Sunrise at Assateague
Erika Wettig – The dock at Harpoon Hannah’s
Megan McKnight – My daughters little feet in the sand
Jennifer Owens – Early morning surf session
Danny Ivancich – Doing some crabbing on the bayside. 10 more days and we will be back. So excited!
Lisa Nettles – Full moon on the Fourth of July 🇺🇸
Michelle Renee – Here now and loving it!
Tammy Jurkowski – With my babies enjoying our favorite vacation spot
Melissa Helmer – Sunset from last weekend on 35th street!
Lana Eisenhart Souder – The end of a fun evening on the boardwalk!
Ruth Ann Johnston – Fishing pier
Heather Bugg – Riding the waves pure joy
Ruth Ann Johnston – My stepson Ryder!!! Sorry Ravens.. it’s his beach towel LOL
Chuck Roberts – Nothing like a sunrise!
Christie Dunbar Dugan – Go-carting at Baja Amusements
Christina Wagner – I took this of my best friend this past weekend without her knowing it. Definitely an in the moment pic showing her love for the beach
Melissa Lindsay Bonaccorsi – My grandson on our balcony
Tawnya Moyer – My babies at our happy place this weekend
Katlin Blair – My daughter enjoying the surf, sand and sun!!
Naomi Moore – Kids won 16,968 tickets. Exhausting night
Heather Henry – Captain of Miss Ocean City!
Kathy Ray – Enjoying the waves in OCMD!
Real TJ – Lunch Date!
Melissa Foy Cetnar – This is from our newly purchased home on the bay
Beth Cohen Brandkamp – The evening before the tropical storm …
Jeannette Culberson Maher – Our daughter, Journey, jumping for joy at OCMD last week
Wendy Davis – 142nd Street Sunrise
