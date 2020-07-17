Photo Friday Winner July 17th

Once again, we have had another great response to our Photo Friday Contest. This week, our winner is Kelly Kanely Kautsch who submitted this great picture of her kids relaxing in the ocean. Kelly wins 4 passes to Jolly Roger Amusements Parks, good for any of the parks during the 2020 season. Here is just a selection of some of the entries we had this week. Look out for next weeks contest, and keep taking great pictures in Ocean City Md.
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time 20 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.