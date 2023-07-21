Odyssea Watersports’ Consistent Triumph as the Best Jet Ski Rental in Ocean City, MD

Why We are the Best of Ocean City®

When it comes to experiencing the thrill of watersports in Ocean City, Maryland, one name consistently stands out: Odyssea Watersports. Renowned for their exceptional service, top-notch equipment, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Odyssea Watersports has established itself as the clear champion, winning “Best Jet-Ski Rental” in The Best Of Ocean City® contest every year since OceanCity.com started the contest .

Family First

Odyssea Watersports is a family owned and operated business that began over 25 years ago. Owners, Ron and Sheila Croker, had a vision to begin a family based business in Ocean City. However they wanted the opportunity to include their children as well. Patriarch Ron, bravely quit his 9-5 job and with the help and support of his family and one another, Odyssea Watersports was established in 1997. Justin Clemens joined the family when he married Ron’s daughter Melissa in 2012. Justin was always seen on the beach at their old location on 50th Street and now you will find him working at the newly opened service shop. Guests will find a third generation has joined the team. Melissa’s daughters, Kaylee (18 years old) and Sammy (20 years old) greet guests with their infectious love of the water and of Ocean City. Justin and Melissa’s youngest, Riley, is not far behind. Only 8 years old, Riley is frequently seen helping her siblings. Ron continues to run the rental location while daughter, Melissa, works behind the scenes with book keeping and filling in the occasional spot at either location.

Pontoon Boats, Engine Repair & Servicing Added

With less than 10 jet skis in their fleet initially, the Croker family now rents over 35 jet skis and 5 pontoon boats. The family later expanded their business to include pontoon boat rentals, watercraft seasonal storage, and a trailer dealership. And if that wasn’t enough, the family expanded even more to include a prop repair shop, Odyssea Jet and Prop Shop, which offers services such as basic maintenance- oil changes, routine checks, engine repairs, and custom fabrications. You can find their prop shop at 11206 Five-L Drive, Berlin, Maryland 21811.

Odyssea has a New Location

This year, Odyssea Watersports has moved their location from 50th street up two blocks to 52nd street. Formally known as Action Watersports, Odyssea has rebranded the 52nd street location. To get there, turn at 52nd street (bayside) and Odyssea Watersports is tucked snuggly on the right hand side. Look for their bright yellow shed and fleet of floating jet skis.

Water Adventures for Everybody in Ocean City

Odyssea Water offers exciting water activities that cater to all levels of customers. Whether it’s jet skiing or pontoon boat rentals, Odyssea Watersports ensures that everyone can find an adventure that suits their preferences. Giving an unforgettable experience on the stunning waters of Ocean City is their top priority.

Safety & Comfort First

Ensuring the safety and comfort of their guests is a top priority for Justin and his team. From the moment visitors step foot at the facility, Sam, Kayla, or one of the other staff will greet you with warmth and hospitality. Each staff member is highly trained and equipped with the knowledge and expertise to provide a safe and secure environment for all participants.Before embarking on any water activity, the staff gives a thorough safety briefing and instructions to ensure that guests are aware of proper procedures and guidelines.

Focusing on the fun is the “secret sauce” that makes the experience of renting a jet-ski at Odyssea Watersports unforgettable. Everybody feels confident as they leave the dock astride a jet powered boat that is worth thousands of dollars and can travel at speeds up to 35 mph.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction:

Odyssea Watersports places great value on customer satisfaction, striving to exceed expectations with every interaction. They actively listen to feedback, continuously improving their services based on customer input. Whether it’s the booking process, equipment quality, or overall experience, Odyssea Watersports takes customer feedback to heart and makes necessary adjustments to ensure every guest leaves with a smile and fond memories. In fact, they love reviews, so if you’ve rented a jet-ski or pontoon boat from Odyssea Watersports, please give them an online review.

Reigning Champions

Odyssea Watersports’ consistent success in winning The Best Of Ocean City® award every year is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and their ability to reach their fans and encourage them to vote. By offering excellent jet ski experiences, prioritizing safety, providing knowledgeable and friendly staff, and focusing on customer satisfaction, Odyssea Watersports has established itself as the pinnacle of jet ski experiences in Ocean City, Maryland. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or simply looking to enjoy the beauty of the ocean, Odyssea Watersports guarantees an unforgettable jet ski adventure that keeps visitors coming back year after year. With their dedication to providing exceptional service, it’s no wonder that Odyssea Watersports remains the champion of Ocean City’s jet ski rentals in OceanCity.com’s The Best of Ocean City® contest.

If you would like to see Odyssea Watersports win again, or if you have another jet-ski business that you think should win the best jet-ski rental in Ocean City, please vote.





