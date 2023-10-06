Ocean City’s Best Sit Down Restaurant- Shenanigans!

It’s no secret that Shenanigans has it all! Excellent music, delicious Irish food, and a sit down view of the infamous boardwalk. And for these reasons, Shenanigans has been voted Best of Ocean City Best Sit Down Restaurant!

Irish Food with a Flare

Before Shenanigans even opened, a Irish bar called McGee’s sat in the exact location. Owner Greg Shockley decided to take that same Irish flare, change the name to Shenanigans, and put a much larger emphasis on upping their food game. With a tasty Irish menu, Shenanigans offers Sheppard’s Pie, Bangers and Mash, and Fish and Chips. They’ve definitely made a big name for themselves in the Irish cuisine in Ocean City.

Popular Irish Dishes

If you’re planning on dining at Shenanigans any time soon, here are some things that we recommend. For an appetizer, we highly recommend the most popular pizza French fries! Chefs spread a large portion of waffle fries with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. If you’re looking for a Shenanigans sandwich, also known as a “shenanwich,” a juicy burger and a tangy reuben hot off the grill goes great with non other than a thick Irish Guiness. A proper sit down dinner on the boardwalk is a delight when you have a view like Shenanigans. Treat yourself to a classic dish. Fish and chips are extremely popular. But the utmost popular sit down dinner dish would have to be their Sheppard’s Pie. A hot mixture of veggies and beef, topped off with a healthy serving of mashed potatoes.

Music for Every Day of the Week

While Saint Patrick’s Day in March is always the most popular day to come and have a drink or two…or three, Shenanigans has great entertainment all summer long! Between the months of July and August, beach goers have great entertainment options. Sunday and Monday nights offer live dueling pianos! Every Wednesday, people are treated to accoustic solo acts up on stage. And on Thursdays- Saturdays, Shenanigans offers a mixture of authentic Irish bands and music. During May, June, September, and October, live music is played on the weekends. It’s the perfect time to walk the boardwalk and stop in for a nice meal and live music.

Over the years several bands have played at Shenanigans. The Geals, Malone and Hutch, O’Malley’s March, and The Rovers/ Dublin 5 just to name a few. The current house band is James Gallagher and Off the Boat.

St. Patty’s Day Celebrations

If you’re not familiar with the St. Patty’s Day “shenanigans” and celebrations here on Ocean City’s boardwalk, buckle up! Shenanigans opens at the crack of dawn serving up Irish coffees and Guiness, but they also have an incredible Ocean City tradition. Shenanigans has partnered with OC Tri Running to host the St. Patrick’s Day 5K! It’s an exciting event that has become not only a tradition but something for the entire family. The start line and the finish line begin just in front of the restaurant on the boardwalk. With a round about set course, runners (and walkers) enjoy the celebration donning their green wigs, shamrocks, and Irish flags. It’s quite the sight and we highly encourage the participation! For more information click here.

Sunday Worship at Shenanigans

In addition to a big celebration for Saint Patrick’s Day, Shenanigans also offers the opportunity for worship on Sunday mornings on their outside patio. Atlantic Methodist Church approached Shockley, the owner, and without skipping a beat, services began. Church services begin every Sunday at 8:30 am on the outside patio right on the boardwalk. No need to dress formally. Many boardwalk walkers like to stop by casually and partake in the message and sing along to the beautiful music.

What Makes Shenanigans the Best?

Owner, Greg Shockley told oceancity.com that he’s been extremely fortunate here on 4th street. With dedicated employees, he always know that all diners will have the ultimate sit down dinner experience. Some of his employees have worked for over 20 years. One has been there between 32-34 years!

Their large portions and consistent service makes them a tradition for families of beach goers and vacationers. And their prime real estate on the boardwalk offers incredible views of the beach as well. Another wonderful aspect is the variety that Shenanigans offers the boardwalk. Shenanigans is the only Irish fare restaurant on the boardwalk, making is unique and special for boardwalk goers.

Shenanigans- The Best Of Ocean City!

Shenanigans winning Best of Ocean City Best Sit Down Restaurants definitely lives up to the award. If you’re on the boardwalk any time soon, treat yourself to come classic Irish fare and the best sit down restaurant experience on the boardwalk.