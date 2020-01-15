12 Shares Email

Ocean City Maryland Weddings: Wedding Workshop at the Aloft

Engaged Couples Now Have an Opportunity to Educate Themselves about Wedding Plans, Vendors, and Budgets in Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City, Maryland is a fantastic place for a wedding, and now thanks to Aloft Hotel Ocean City it is branching out in a new way. Engaged couples have the chance to sit down in a classroom like setting and find out how to manage their wedding budget from wedding professionals. Betty Akcam, the Director of Sales for Aloft Ocean City, did her research when thinking up this Wedding Workshop. “Ocean City has bridal shows. Most places do, especially a destination wedding spot like Ocean City, Maryland, but they are crowded and hard to have an interrupted conversation with a vendor,” explains Betty. “We, here at the Aloft, wanted to create an atmosphere for learning.”

Ocean City, Maryland Weddings Newest Event

The Aloft Ocean City has done just that with a great event for Valentine’s Weekend.

The Wedding Workshop:

Couples participate in as many of the day’s sessions as they want.

Sessions are lead by known professionals in the wedding industry.

Couples gain understanding of how to plan and budget for their perfect wedding.

Afterwards, they are able to talk to the professionals face-to-face and ask them further questions.

The insight the professionals will be able to offer engaged couples will be tremendously helpful and remove the cloud of mystery surrounding wedding creation.

Ocean City Maryland for Valentine’s Day Weekend

The Aloft is offering a whole weekend to those that want to take advantage. Since it is Valentine’s Day Weekend special rates (click here) are being offered to couples that want to make a romantic weekend of it. The day of the event those attending the workshop will be treated to a light breakfast, welcome bag, delicious food tasting lunch, and the ultimate in wedding planning guidance. Enjoy the rest of your time as you would like in the town you want to say, “We do!,” in. Ocean City, Maryland Wedding Couples, what more could you ask for?

Wedding Workshop Details

Who:

The event is open to all. It is FREE to engaged couples. Registration by February 7th is required. ( Additional guest is $10 per person.) Call or email Betty Akcam to register for event. phone: 443.373.0800 email: Betty.Akcam@aloftoceancity.com

Where:

Aloft Hotel in Ocean City, Maryland

4501 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Maryland 21842

When:

This All Inclusive Wedding Workshop will take place Saturday, February 15th from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm

What:

The Wedding Workshop. Come and enjoy a complimentary light breakfast, welcome bag, delicious food tasting lunch and the ultimate in wedding planning guidance. Meet with wedding professionals in the Aloft Ocean.

Ocean City Maryland Wedding Couples, Love the Idea?! Want to Stay Over:

Click here to get the special rate for the Wedding Workshop.