Free “Dance on the Shore Festival” is June 9-11 at Ocean City Center for the Arts

OCEAN CITY, MD — June 3, 2023 — Saltare in Elementis (SIE) Dance Collective will present a free “Dance on the Shore Festival” June 9-11 at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 94th St. bayside. The festival will include arts and movement workshops for children, an original dance film showcase, adult workshops from world-class dance instructors, and a new live performance.

Saltare in Elementis Dance Collective was founded during an undergraduate study abroad trip in 2018 by Zoe Couloumbis, Fiona O’Brien, and Sebrena Williamson. Aside from connecting with each other through dance, each founder possesses their own separate passions that contribute to the company’s success. O’Brien, Director of Music and an Eastern Shore native, is well-versed in music business and leads the company in music collaboration. Couloumbis, Director of Education, is an accredited and licensed teacher. Williamson, Director of Research, is an established researcher and writer, and leads the company in research-based choreographic theory and written collaboration.

Friday, June 9, 5-7 p.m., is dance movie night at the Arts Center, screening three original movies featuring SIE dancers. Terra and Hurricane 6, movies about dance in the environment that were original presented at the Ocean City Film Festival, will be shown as well as the world premiere Intertidal, an original piece by the dance collective with original music by Will Rothermel. The movies will be accompanied by a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, live musicians, and vendors.

Saturday, June 10, is the “Day of Dance” at the Arts Center with a day-long menu of activities. From 10 a.m.-noon, SIE leads attendees through a beach-themed, environmentally-friendly Crafts & Composition class where students will find shapes within their craft and translate them into movement.

From 1-2:30 p.m., SIE will lead a Flow Cardio class, a follow-along Zumba-like cardio dance workshop that’s water inspired. No dance experience required, and all ages are welcome.

From 2:30-3:30 p.m., SIE will lead attendees in the worldwide Global Water Dances event including discussions about water issues and personal actions people can take to support clean water. The workshop will end by attendees learning the four movements of the Global Water Dance and performing in solidarity with Global Water Dance sites around the world fighting for clean water. Attendees may be filmed to capture the Ocean City site of this global event.

On Sunday, June 11, 10-11 a.m., the co-founders of SIE will hold a Coffee & Conversation with the Choreographers.

All classes and events are walk-in only, and registration is not required. More information is available at OCart.org.

