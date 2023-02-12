FEBRUARY FILM NIGHT AT OCEAN CITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS IS PREVIEW OF 7TH ANNUAL FILM FESTIVAL

OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 10, 2023 — February’s monthly film night on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Ocean City Center for the Arts is a preview of the films that will be screened at the upcoming Ocean City Film Festival. The Arts Center is located at 502 94th St. bayside, and films begin at 7 p.m. with a suggested donation of $5 at the door.

Following the films, attending filmmakers, including Charlie Knott of The Ghost of Westriver and Abdul Sesay of It Could Be You, will answers questions during a Q&A period.

Five short films will be screened on preview night, Feb.18. Film content is not rated by MPAA, and viewer discretion is advised.

“Pirate Lesson”

Directed by Sofia Azpe

An action-packed comedy adventure initially tells of a fierce captain commanding his ship into battle with a bird crew. In reality, the captain is a loving father who thinks the battle is a perfect opportunity for a driving lesson for his son. 6 minutes.

“Horseshoe Crabs: How 350-Million-Year-Old

Sea Creatures are Vital to Human Survival”

Directed by Andrea Kramar

Horseshoe crabs are over 350 million years old, and their blue blood has been critical to the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Even though they invade coastal beaches each year, their numbers are in decline. 8 minutes.

“The Ghost of Westriver”

Directed by Charlie Knott

A distraught pastor deals with the loss of a teenage boy, whose spirit wanders through limbo with his ghostly companion.18 minutes.

“Big Boy”

Directed by Michael Strassner

Brooks, a lonely 30-something man, seeks to escape the discomforts of daily life by paying for a personal connection. 12 minutes.

“It Could Be You”

Directed by Abdul T. Sesay and Darren C. Murray

When two brothers encounter a homeless man, the youngest shows his disdain for the man until a story is shared that changes his life forever. 8 minutes.

The 7th annual film festival is taking place March 2-5 in the resort, screening 70 independent films both local and from around the world. The festival is an opportunity for film lovers to view independently-made films by up-and-coming filmmakers and mingle with the filmmakers at after-hours parties and get-togethers. Tickets for the festival are available at OCMDfilmfestival.com.

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th St. is open daily until 4 p.m., and admission is always free. More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.