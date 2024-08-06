60.8 F
Breaking News! New Record Set at 2024 White Marlin Open!

NewsWhite Marlin Open
By Katie Ruskey

Blue marlin are making their way through the scales at Harbour Island! The  Stone Cutter brought in the 5th largest blue marlin ever caught in White Marlin Open history! She measured in at 129 inches long and weighed a whopping 897.5 pounds! The crew of Stone Cutter knew they had something special on the line. 

Setting a record! The fifth largest blue marlin caught in the WMO!

Twenty minutes later BoboJo came in showing off a massive 789 pounder measuring in at 131 inches, a tad longer than the first. It’s only 7pm here in Ocean City, Md and the scales are HOT with blue marlin! Stay tuned!

A whopper blue marlin at this years 2024 WMO weighing in at 789 pounds!
Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
