Breaking News! New Record Set at 2024 White Marlin Open!

Blue marlin are making their way through the scales at Harbour Island! The Stone Cutter brought in the 5th largest blue marlin ever caught in White Marlin Open history! She measured in at 129 inches long and weighed a whopping 897.5 pounds! The crew of Stone Cutter knew they had something special on the line.

Twenty minutes later BoboJo came in showing off a massive 789 pounder measuring in at 131 inches, a tad longer than the first. It’s only 7pm here in Ocean City, Md and the scales are HOT with blue marlin! Stay tuned!