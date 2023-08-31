Beware on the beach today!

70.8 F
Ocean City
By Anne

August is supposed to be the month of blue skies, packed beaches, and hot weather! But not today. The effects of distant storm Hurricane Franklin off the east coast of the mid Atlantic can be seen clearly on the beach in Ocean City Md today. The wind is blowing, the powerful waves are crashing, and the temperature does not reflect the last day of August. Rough surf conditions are expected throughout this weekend, so take care if you are on the beach: always swim near an Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguard and check in with them before entering the water. Better still, get yourself a good cup of coffee or a delicious slice of pizza and watch the waves from a distance.

 

Powerful waves on the beach today
An almost deserted beach at 140th Street looking north towards Fenwick Island
Crashing waves
There’s large tidal pools all the way up the beach

 

Grey skies and grey ocean at the beach today
Tidal pools left behind from high tide earlier today
It’s a quiet day on the beach for the last day of August
No sunbathers today!
Not a good day to be in the ocean.
A quiet beach
Angry waves!
Not many on the beach today

 

You can watch the beach and its conditions live from our Webcam page here.

You can check out beach conditions from the Ocean City Beach Patrol here.

Keep up to date with the latest from the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) here.

Remember, “Keep your feet in the sand until the Lifeguard’s in the stand.”

Anne
Anne
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

