Beware on the beach today!

August is supposed to be the month of blue skies, packed beaches, and hot weather! But not today. The effects of distant storm Hurricane Franklin off the east coast of the mid Atlantic can be seen clearly on the beach in Ocean City Md today. The wind is blowing, the powerful waves are crashing, and the temperature does not reflect the last day of August. Rough surf conditions are expected throughout this weekend, so take care if you are on the beach: always swim near an Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguard and check in with them before entering the water. Better still, get yourself a good cup of coffee or a delicious slice of pizza and watch the waves from a distance.

You can watch the beach and its conditions live from our Webcam page here.

You can check out beach conditions from the Ocean City Beach Patrol here.

Keep up to date with the latest from the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) here.

Remember, “Keep your feet in the sand until the Lifeguard’s in the stand.”