Storm Warning Issued for the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday

Marginal Risk of Severe Weather is Possible Thursday 3 PM – 10 PM

This is a weekend where you will want to plan your travel times carefully. Come early. In fact, come today! Or, come on Friday after the storms have passed.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for the possibility of severe storms in the Mid-Atlantic tomorrow. Ocean City is only under a marginal risk, but the worst of the storm which will be focussed farther south could bring hail, damaging winds, and tornados.

Stay tuned to your weather station or check out the posting and links below the picture that were posted by the National Weather Service this morning.

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE NWS:

Good morning. The following is an updated briefing from National Weather Service Wakefield, VA as of 9:45 AM, 3/17/21. See the attached image accompanying the briefing highlighting the risk areas and timing for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Threats: There is a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening with Damaging Winds, Hail and Tornadoes the main threat

Location: Central and Eastern VA, MD/VA Eastern Shore, and Northeast NC. The highest risk is primarily across Southern VA and Northeast North Carolina.

Timing: 3-10 pm, late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Overview and Impacts:

Strong to severe storms could result in areas of 40-60 mph wind gusts.

Expect numerous downed trees, as well as scattered power outages with the stronger storms. Large hail is also possible.

A few tornadoes could develop with these storms with the greatest likelihood of a tornado developing across Southeastern VA and Northeast NC

