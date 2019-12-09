Santa Con: Ocean City

22 Shares Email

Santa(s) Spreading Cheer and Donating to Local Charities in Ocean City

What is Santa Con?

Starting in 1994, the first Santa Con was in San Francisco, since then it has morphed into a yearly ritual and repeated all over the world. Currently in nearly 100 towns around the world, St. Nicks & St. Nikis don their red robes edged in puffy, white, faux fur and traverse their local towns. With each stop, they have a drink, maybe a bite, and bring delight to the other bar and restaurant customers. They follow guidelines set our by Santa Con such as:

Santa does not make children cry. Really, if you see kids, don’t do anything to freak them out. Give them a nice smile and possibly a gift of some kind (toys, candy canes, etc). Make sure you always pay for your beer and tip the bar staff. “No Santa’s left behind!” Pick a few people you know, and keep an eye out for them when it’s time to move to the next location.

To keep the occasion merry and not weary, the rules continue and all directions are for the purpose of leaving their stomping grounds glad they came and happy to seem them again next year. For the full list click here.

Ocean City’s Santa Con

The SC caught on in OCMD in 2011. Santa Con now welcomes over 600 Santas for a weekend of jolly. Santa Con in Ocean City is a full weekend of happenings starting Friday, December 13, 2019. Festivities continue through Sunday. Hotels and restaurants have combined to make sure all the Santas have a nice and affordable stay. Giving is the real motive of the weekend of Kris Kringle mania. Santa Con benefits associations in Ocean City.

Santa Con’s Ocean City Charities

Kenille’s Kupboard Pet Pantry & Rescue, Inc. – Wish list items and cash will be collected at the Cork Bar (on Wicomico Street) on Saturday from 3pm -7, as it is the first stop of the evening — volunteers from Kenille’s will be there to accept, and parked on Wicomico Street to accept the donations. Kenille’s Kupboard will run 50/50s from 3 pm – 7 pm during Santa’s stay on Wicomico Street. (Cash only accepted for 50/50. )

Wish List:

bags of dry food for puppy & dog

bags of dry food for kitten & cat

dog treats (no raw hides)

cat treats

Assateague Coastal Trust – Each of the participating bars and restaurants make contributions to the Assateague Coastal Trust, who work tirelessly to keep our coastal waters clean.

So it goes without saying, the more money the Santas spend at the establishments the more the charities reap in return!

Special Rates for Santas

The Grand Hotel & Spa and Pit & Pub Package

The Grand Hotel has offered us a special deal for SantaCon. The rate is $59/night for Direct Ocean Front Rooms and is available for both Friday and Saturday. You will also receive a $10 Pit & Pub gift card at check in. Just ask for the SantaCon Room Block when making your reservation! Call 410-289-6191 to make your reservation.

Friday

Santa Con Kick Off Party at Pickles Pub

7 pm on Friday night at Pickles Pub

$2 Nattys, $2 Pickle Shots, and $5 Orange Crushes with Beats by Jeremy

Saturday

3 pm until 7pm, party with Santa at The Cork Bar & Grill, the Bearded Clam, the Lucky Anchor Bar & Grill, and Wild Bill’s! After Wicomico Street, stop in at Pickles Pub on Philadelphia Avenue & 7th Street for a Pickle Shot Pit Stop. From 7pm until the reindeer take Santa back to the hotel, party on the 28th Street Barmuda Triangle with the 28th Street Pit & Pub, Mother’s Cantina, Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon and Dry Dock 28!

Sunday

Santas come together at Barn 34 for Sunday brunch. 10% off your bill if you’re still in costume!

Ready for Santa Con Ocean City?

If all this sounds like a great way to get some friends together and give to some great charities -pick out a your best red suit and fit those reindeer with the reins. Head to Ocean City this weekend!