Ocean City Beach Patrol Coverage Reduced As Seasonal Employees Head Home

Ocean City, Maryland – (August 20, 2018): As Ocean City’s seasonal employees begin to head home, the Ocean City Beach Patrol is reminding beachgoers that the number of surf rescue technicians, AKA lifeguards, who work on the beach day-to-day will also decrease. There will be no unguarded areas of the beach, but the number of occupied lifeguard towers will change the location and distance between stands, sometimes on a daily basis.

While weekday coverage will be reduced, the OCBP will have returning surf rescue technicians to allow increased stands on weekends, and will increase the number of mobile rescue units patrolling the beach to assist with coverage. This annual reduced coverage structure begins the third week in August and is largely due to the start of college classes, as well as the return of the Ocean City Beach Patrol’s (O

The Ocean City Beach Patrol will be on duty daily between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. through Sunday, September 23. As weekly coverage reduces, the Beach Patrol suggests taking extra precaution and making sure to walk the short distance to swim near a lifeguard. In addition, OCBP encourages all beach patrons to restrict any beach or water-related activities to times when beach patrol personnel are on duty.

Remember… Keep Your Feet In the Sand Until a Lifeguard’s In the Stand!