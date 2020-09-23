Changes Coming to Ocean City Winterfest of Lights Due to Covid-19

If Ocean City officials, residents, and tourists were told in March that the Covid-19 pandemic would have a major impact on the holiday season, very few would have believed it. However, 2020 continues to be a year full of surprises, and town officials are planning ahead to ensure that there are still exciting winter festivities for the public to enjoy.

The 28th Annual Winterfest of Lights is slated to run from November 19, 2020, through January 2, 2021. Throughout this lengthy period, over 100,000 visitors usually gather to gaze at the beautiful displays in Northside Park, 125th Street, and the bay. Without a doubt, the event will be scaled back this year due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, it still promises to bring joy to families this holiday season.

What’s Different for 2020?

Longtime patrons of the event are accustomed to the mile-long ride on the Winterfest Express tram and standing in the large heated tents. However, conversations between the town and local health department revealed that these elements of the event must go for it to move forward in the Covid-19 era.

Special Events Director Frank Miller indicated that many of the health concerns raised by Worcester County for Winterfest are similar to those for the now-canceled Sunfest.

“When we looked at Sunfest and spoke to the local health officer, she mentioned certain conditions that we’d have to adhere to. When we apply those concerns to Winterfest, many of the same worries linger,” Miller explained. “The biggest issues are with the tents and tram rides. So many bodies are stacked and packed into the tent, so it wouldn’t be possible to have it with social distancing guidelines. Additionally, the tram is usually at full capacity, and we use all our available trams. Trying to keep families together, skipping rows, and extending rides would not be realistic.”

While these changes may be disappointing to the general public, they will certainly be welcomed by the budget team. The Ocean City budget is tight due to the recent economic shortfall. A typical Winterfest of Lights costs around $380,000, but with the proposed changes, the event may only cost $250,000. Similar to the costs, revenue is projected to decline. A net gain of $100,000 is expected from the 2020 event, compared to $180,000 in a normal year.

Walk-Through Festival

In a year filled with extremely complicated problems, officials are hoping to make the solutions quite simple. This year, patrons will likely walk through Northside Park. Since people will walk, the landscape of the festival will be cut in half. This will give the special events team about half a mile to work with. With the smaller layout, some attractions will not make the cut. Miller plans to dump numerous light presentations, but promises that more trendy ones will remain up and running. He is also looking at lighting up nearly 200 trees across Northside Park, something that has not been done in the past.

For the children who cherish the Winterfest of Lights, there is nothing to worry about. Covid-19 is not keeping Santa Claus away! He will be taking pictures every night through December 23, and the gift shop will be open and offering hot chocolate.

“This is not an event we want to lose. There is still value here,” Miller said. He projects that almost 70,000 people will come to see the lights during the holiday season.

Safety remains a priority for the town. Currently, masks are required at all Ocean City special events, per a directive from Mayor Rich Meehan. Governor Larry Hogan only mandates the use of a mask outdoors when social distancing is not possible, but Meehan took an extra step in the interest of public safety.

Canceled or Condensed?

The tough decision to cancel the event or host a walk-through festival has not yet been made. For now, Miller acknowledged that discussions surrounding this event are far more positive than those for Sunfest at this stage of planning. In addition, he believes that the proposed event will be looked upon positively by the general public and media. “If you come to Northside Park, you’ll find that it will be great. The conversations we are having are much better than with Sunfest. People have a sense of security with outdoor events,” Miller said.

At the next Ocean City Council work session on September 29, Miller will provide town officials with information and guidance for the Winterfest of Lights. He plans to point to the successes of ArtX, which was held at Northside Park in late August. Over two days, approximately 4,000 people strolled through the park, purchased items from vendors, or even took an art class. Miller said that this proves how eager people are for a sense of normalcy.

Attracting All Demographics

No matter the case, the Baby Boomer generation is one of the most reliable audiences across the country. This is usually no different with Ocean City events, but the pandemic has kept many older patrons at home.

“We have seen a drop-off in our Baby Boomer audience this year. We hope that they come back for this event,” Miller said. “At the same time, we know that this festival attracts a wider audience, and brings in extended families. This festival is part of many people’s annual holiday traditions.”

More Information

Click here for more information about the September 29 Ocean City Council work session.

For more details about Winterfest, call 1-800-626-2326.

Stay tuned for more updates about the Winterfest of Lights.