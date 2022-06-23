67.1 F
Ocean City
Photo Friday Contest Winner June 24th 2022

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. We have some spectacular sunsets and sunrises,  fun on the Boardwalk both during the day and at night, big wheels, big boats and big storms.  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Sarah Sypolt for this great picture of her overly dramatic 6 year old being eaten by a shark on the boards! Congratulations Sarah! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.

Sarah Sypolt – My overly dramatic 6 year old being eaten by a shark on the boards.
Kristy Lackey – Air show and the Stars and Stripes over the waves
Kyle Sowinski – Ripley’s was a hit with our daughter!
Lana Lance – Tan faces, happy faces at our Happy Place! We love OCMD!
Brittney Chenosky – Favorite sunset bayside at 92nd St.
Kendra Ann – No better place to celebrate a birthday!
Jackie Young – Cloudy morning photo shoot
Ashley Russo – Sunset at the Maresol
Kimberly Cieri – My daughters favorite end to a day on the boardwalk
Alicia Bubash – Can’t go to Ocean City and not get a picture behind these!
Christine Nicole – Sunrise surprises in OCMD
Deb Maggio – Honored to pay tribute to the Ocean City Fire Fighter’s Memorial.
Melissa Davis-Bewley – Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad in the best place ever, OC MD!!
Dana Eng – Pic of the Boardwalk and Ferris Wheel
Patty Yon – A full moon over the ocean…perfection!
Amanda Faith Houk – Waiting for the sunset at 23rd street
April Parks – Saturday chilly day at the ocean collecting seashells
Karan Kontra – A peaceful easy feeling watching the sunset on 11th Street
Courtney Cool – Sand bar from last month! So cool!
Lacey Naab – Sunset from sundaes in the park!
Deborah Jacobs Muise – From my balcony on the 12th floor at the Grand Hotel.
Lindsay Muir Johnson – Catonsville girls lacrosse at Northside Park. Beachlax champs!!!
Alisha Eid – Sunrise on the beach!
Chelsea Davey – Me hanging out with all my friends from February
Lisa Dillon – Loving the sand bar!
Pamela Wigfield – No filter just ocean city beauty
Tiffany Murphy – Cousins on our annual ocean city vacay!
Allison Smith – Awesome view from the Ferris wheel when we were there in September!
Ashley West – Took this last weekend on 6/10
Lisa Paul – Thrasher Fries and Ocean City are memories we cherish!!
Amy Casey – Fun at Jolly Rogers
Lee Wilkinson – Delivering on the boardwalk this morning
Kelly Nguyen – Waiting for the fish to bite. Love OC Maryland
Amanda Bailey – My little mermaid enjoying a perfect beach day last weekend!
Danielle Blair – Love those sandy toes
Nick Zigmant – My kiddo is obsessed with the haunted house!
Amber Moore – Beautiful day to spend in the water
Kaitlyn Blizzard – Winning fan of the night at the ocean city classic Saturday night
Brittany Sexton – Nick’s golf course was a hit for the boys.
Kelli Myers – Beautiful first night at the beach!
Amanda Mekailek – My girl’s birthday dinner at Longboard on Tuesday! Cheers!!
Allison Henke Bossler – Taken after the storm tonight…double rainbow
Craig Henning – Memorial Day weekend
Patti Anderson – After the second storm Friday
Jamie Kubina
Jennifer Stevens
Josh Simons – Taken yesterday morning during the storm
Josh Simons – Taken last night from 32nd street

 

