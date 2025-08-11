Get ready for a seafood celebration like no other!
The first-ever Ocean City MD Seafood Festival is coming to Northside Park on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 12 PM to 8 PM — and it’s set to be one of the tastiest events of the year. Enjoy a day of fresh flavors from top Maryland restaurants, live music, chef demonstrations, and waterfront views. Whether you’re here for the food, the drinks, or the family fun, this guide has everything you need — event details, ticket deals, giveaways, insider tips, and more.
Event Overview
Location: Northside Park – 246 125th St, Ocean City, MD
Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
Time: 12 PM – 8 PM (VIP early entry at 11 AM)
Entertainment: Live music all day, chef demos, kids’ zone, and family-friendly activities
Drinks: Wide selection of wines, beers, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages
Family Fun: Dedicated kids’ zone with activities for all ages
Ticket Options & Pricing – WITHOUT Discounts!
General Admission – $15 advance / $20 onsite
-
Event entry + souvenir glass
-
Food & drink tickets available for purchase
Wine, Beer & Spirits Tasting Ticket – $39 advance / $45 onsite
-
Unlimited tastings + souvenir glass
-
2 full drink tickets included
VIP Ticket – $85 advance / $95 onsite
-
Early entry at 11 AM
-
Access to VIP tent with seating & private bar
-
Unlimited tastings until 7:15 PM
VIP Ticket + Steamed Crabs – $118 advance
-
Everything in VIP ticket + half-dozen premium steamed male crabs from Hooper’s Crab House & custom crab mallet
Children 16 & under are free with a ticketed adult.
Special Offers & Discounts
Win 2 VIP Tickets ($170 Value!)
-
Like, share, and comment on our Facebook giveaway post. —
-
-
Winner announced August 14, 2025
Book a Hotel & Get 2 Free Tasting Tickets
-
Valid for bookings made by September 4, 2025. BOOK NOW!
-
Plus $15 off each additional ticket with special code
Save $8 Per Ticket with Code OCFUN
-
Good on any ticket level through August 15, 2025
- BUY YOUR TICKETS USING THIS CODE NOW!
Insider Tips for Northside Park
-
Arrive Early: VIP entry at 11 AM means shorter lines and first pick of the best bites.
-
Parking: Onsite parking fills quickly — consider rideshare or the Ocean City bus.
-
Dress Comfortably: The park is waterfront, so bring layers for breezy evenings.
-
Stay Nearby: Make it a weekend getaway and take advantage of the free ticket hotel offer.