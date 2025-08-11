Ocean City Seafood Festival 2025 – Your Complete Guide

Get ready for a seafood celebration like no other!

The first-ever Ocean City MD Seafood Festival is coming to Northside Park on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 12 PM to 8 PM — and it’s set to be one of the tastiest events of the year. Enjoy a day of fresh flavors from top Maryland restaurants, live music, chef demonstrations, and waterfront views. Whether you’re here for the food, the drinks, or the family fun, this guide has everything you need — event details, ticket deals, giveaways, insider tips, and more.

Event Overview

Location: Northside Park – 246 125th St, Ocean City, MD

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Time: 12 PM – 8 PM (VIP early entry at 11 AM)

Entertainment: Live music all day, chef demos, kids’ zone, and family-friendly activities

Drinks: Wide selection of wines, beers, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages

Family Fun: Dedicated kids’ zone with activities for all ages

Ticket Options & Pricing – WITHOUT Discounts!

General Admission – $15 advance / $20 onsite

Event entry + souvenir glass

Food & drink tickets available for purchase

Wine, Beer & Spirits Tasting Ticket – $39 advance / $45 onsite

Unlimited tastings + souvenir glass

2 full drink tickets included

VIP Ticket – $85 advance / $95 onsite

Early entry at 11 AM

Access to VIP tent with seating & private bar

Unlimited tastings until 7:15 PM

VIP Ticket + Steamed Crabs – $118 advance

Everything in VIP ticket + half-dozen premium steamed male crabs from Hooper’s Crab House & custom crab mallet

Children 16 & under are free with a ticketed adult.

Special Offers & Discounts

Like, share, and comment on our Facebook giveaway post.

Winner announced August 14, 2025

Winner announced August 14, 2025

Valid for bookings made by September 4, 2025.

Plus $15 off each additional ticket with special code

Good on any ticket level through August 15, 2025

BUY YOUR TICKETS USING THIS CODE NOW!

Insider Tips for Northside Park

Arrive Early: VIP entry at 11 AM means shorter lines and first pick of the best bites.

Parking: Onsite parking fills quickly — consider rideshare or the Ocean City bus.

Dress Comfortably: The park is waterfront, so bring layers for breezy evenings.

Stay Nearby: Make it a weekend getaway and take advantage of the free ticket hotel offer.

