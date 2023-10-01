Sunfest 2023 Music Lineup

With over 30 food vendors, free live entertainment on two stages, and a huge selection of arts and craft vendors, there is something for everyone at Ocean City’s Sunfest. Enjoy four days filled with something for all the family, including over 250 vendors, live music, craft beer garden, artistic demonstrations, gourmet food and beverages, family hayrides on the beach and kids activities.

Remember, admission to Sunfest is FREE!

There will be 4 days of FREE music at Sunfest 2023.