Sunfest 2023 Music Lineup

With over 30 food vendors, free live entertainment on two stages, and a huge selection of arts and craft vendors, there is something for everyone at Ocean City’s Sunfest. Enjoy four days filled with something for all the family, including over 250 vendors, live music, craft beer garden, artistic demonstrations, gourmet food and beverages, family hayrides on the beach and kids activities.
Remember, admission to Sunfest is FREE!
There will be 4 days of FREE music at Sunfest 2023.
Thursday, October 19
10am Midway Stage – The Uptown Band
11.30am Beach Stage – Chris Sacks Band
1pm Midway Stage – Bob Lougheed and the Memphis Mafia
2.30pm Beach Stage – Forever Tina
4pm Midway Stage – Teenage Rust
5.30pm Beach Stage – Live Wire – The Ultimate AC/DC Experience
Friday, October 20
10am Midway Stage – Beatlemania Again
11.30am Beach Stage – Sun-Dried Vibes
1.30pm Midway Stage – Randy Lee Ashcroft and the Salt Water Cowboys
2.30pm Beach Stage – ZZ-KC – Tribute to ZZ Top
4.30pm Midway Stage – NOMaD – North of Mason Dixon
Saturday, October 21
10am Beach Stage – Rick K. Road Trip
11.30am Midway Stage – The McCartney Experience
1pm Beach Stage – Spin Doctors
2.30pm Midway Stage – Guys in Thin Ties
4pm Beach Stage – Not Reely Dan “Steely Dan Tribute Band”
5.30pm Midway Stage – TreeHouse
Sunday, October 22
10am Midway Stage – Island Fusion
11am Beach Stage – Dry Reef
12.30pm Midway Stage – 8 Ohms Band
2pm Beach Stage – Girlfriend in a Coma – Tribute to Morrissey and The Smiths
3.30pm Midway Stage – Callum and the Storm
4pm Beach Stage – The Reagan Years