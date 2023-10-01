76.6 F
Ocean City
Sunfest 2023 Music Lineup

Ocean City EventsSunfest
By Anne

With over 30 food vendors, free live entertainment on two stages, and a huge selection of arts and craft vendors, there is something for everyone at Ocean City’s Sunfest. Enjoy four days filled with something for all the family, including over 250 vendors, live music, craft beer garden, artistic demonstrations, gourmet food and beverages, family hayrides on the beach and kids activities.  

Remember, admission to Sunfest is FREE!

There will be 4 days of FREE music at Sunfest 2023.

With 2 stages for live music, there will be over 20 groups performing during Sunfest, and many different styles of music to listen and dance to including rock, R&B, country, and fusion!   All performances are free. You can also enjoy music on either stage from the new location of the Shore Craft Beer Garden.  Enjoy a cold beer from EVO, Big Truck, or Burley Oak – and help downtown Ocean City in the process.  Proceeds benefit OCDC.org.

Thursday, October 19

10am Midway Stage – The Uptown Band

11.30am Beach Stage – Chris Sacks Band

1pm Midway Stage – Bob Lougheed and the Memphis Mafia

2.30pm Beach Stage – Forever Tina

4pm Midway Stage – Teenage Rust

5.30pm Beach Stage – Live Wire – The Ultimate AC/DC Experience

Friday, October 20

10am Midway Stage – Beatlemania Again

11.30am Beach Stage – Sun-Dried Vibes

1.30pm Midway Stage – Randy Lee Ashcroft and the Salt Water Cowboys

2.30pm Beach Stage – ZZ-KC – Tribute to ZZ Top

4.30pm Midway Stage – NOMaD – North of Mason Dixon

Saturday, October 21

10am Beach Stage – Rick K. Road Trip

11.30am Midway Stage – The McCartney Experience

1pm Beach Stage – Spin Doctors

2.30pm Midway Stage – Guys in Thin Ties

4pm Beach Stage – Not Reely Dan “Steely Dan Tribute Band”

5.30pm Midway Stage – TreeHouse

Sunday, October 22

10am Midway Stage – Island Fusion

11am Beach Stage – Dry Reef

12.30pm Midway Stage – 8 Ohms Band

2pm Beach Stage – Girlfriend in a Coma – Tribute to Morrissey and The Smiths

3.30pm Midway Stage – Callum and the Storm

4pm Beach Stage – The Reagan Years

 

 

 

Anne
Anne
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

