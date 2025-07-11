Ocean City Summer Send-Off with Hot Air Balloon Festival, Monster Kites & Lasers

Ocean City, Maryland is going out with a bang this summer — and a glow! Join us from August 21 to 24 for the spectacular Ocean City Summer Send-Off 2025, a free family-friendly beach event featuring hot air balloons, giant kites, and a laser and drone light show that will illuminate the sky above the famous Ocean City Boardwalk. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the final days of summer in OCMD.

Hot Air Balloon Glow Lights Up the Ocean City Skyline

Each evening from Wednesday to Saturday, weather permitting, spectators can enjoy the Ocean City Hot Air Balloon Glow, a stunning visual event featuring eight colorful hot air balloons positioned right on the beach. This includes four classic teardrop-shaped balloons and four unique special-shape balloons that will light up at dusk, casting a magical glow from Dorchester Street to 3rd Street.

Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a romantic date-nighter, or a family with kids, the glow is a can’t-miss visual feast that brings joy to all ages.

Giant Monster Kites Soar Above the Sand

From 4 PM to 9 PM each day during the Ocean City Summer Send-Off, the sky above Ocean City’s beach will be filled with giant monster kites, dancing with the ocean breeze. These colorful and oversized kites are flown by professional kite teams and are viewable from the Boardwalk or beach. Bring a blanket, grab some Thrasher’s Fries, and enjoy the whimsical wonder of these high-flying spectacles.

Drone & Laser Light Show: A High-Tech Finale

The grand finale of each evening of the Ocean City Summer Send-Off 2025 is the laser and drone light show, scheduled from 9 PM to 10 PM nightly. Hundreds of synchronized drones will light up the sky in choreographed formations, while lasers cut through the night air, timed to music and reflecting off the glowing balloons.

This futuristic light show is designed to be both eco-friendly and awe-inspiring—perfect for wrapping up your summer vacation with an unforgettable memory.