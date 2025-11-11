What are you looking for?
BEACH BUCKS COUPON BOOK

SAVE MONEY Like Never Before!

Discover hidden gems, save tons of money, expand the fun and add the value with the Beach Bucks coupons.  Just download the coupon trail and your are ready to go!

Explore Ocean City: Save Money!

How It Works

  • Mobile coupons.
  • Instantly delivered via text or email.
  • No apps to download.
  • Money saving coupons at over 100 different Ocean City and area locations..
  • Redeem exclusive coupons and deals at your favorite spots

Play. Learn. Win.

Whether you’re here for the day or a longtime local, the Beach Bucks Coupon Book trail is packed with fun, surprises, and, of course, the money-saving coupons. It’s free, easy to join, and perfect for families, couples, or solo adventurers who want to increase the value of their vacation.  

Are you ready to save money in Ocean City, MD like never before?
Tap below to start your journey and let the savings start!

 

 

Get Started with Ocean City Trails

Visit Ocean City and start Saving Money!

There are currently 100+ locations in Ocean City and Fenwick Island where you can use coupons to SAVE MONEY!  

Once you use a coupon, it will be ready to “clip” again the next day, so start saving – over and over again – with the Beach Bucks Coupon Book.

MORE WAYS TO SAVE MONEY!

Frequently Asked Questions

Trails & Passes

a

How do I access these passes?

ou can download them directly from the Trails page on OceanCity.com or through emailed/text links after booking a hotel on OceanCity.com.
Category: Trails & Passes
a

What are the Trails & Passes offered on OceanCity.com?

OceanCity.com offers mobile-based, gamified “passes” such as the Best of Ocean City® Trails, Coastal Craft Crawl, the OC Orange Crush Trail, and the Explore the Town of Berlin: The Game Trail. These digital passes guide users to curated attractions, restaurants, and bars—letting you check in, redeem deals, and earn rewards during your visit
Category: Trails & Passes
a

Are the passes free?

Yes! They’re free to download and use. The passes are particularly rewarding because they each include automatic updates and exclusive benefits
Category: Trails & Passes
a

What benefits come with the Coastal Craft Crawl pass?

With the Coastal Craft Crawl, passholders get $5 pints at select local breweries and craft beer venues—one deal per location. Plus, the pass automatically updates when new venues are added
Category: Trails & Passes
a

What's included in the Best of Ocean City® Trails and how many passes are there?

There are four Best of Ocean City® Trails and each pass leads you to 2025’s award-winning businesses.  There is a trail for restaurants, bars, boardwalk spots, and activities. You earn points for check‑ins, coupon use, and sharing, and are entered to win monthly gift certificates to local hotels.
Category: Trails & Passes
a

What's included in the Orange Crush Trail?

The Orange Crush Trail offers deals like $5 Orange Crushes at participating spots—another fun, beverage-centered pass you can download or choose when booking via OceanCity.com.
Category: Trails & Passes
a

Do the passes get updated if new businesses join or new coupons are added?

Yes, once downloaded, your pass automatically updates with new participating venues and offers—ensuring you always have access to the latest deals.
Category: Trails & Passes
a

Is there a points or rewards system?

Yes! Many of the Trails on OceanCity.com are gamified, meaning that if you check-in, use the coupons, or answer quiz questions, you collect points.  You can then redeem the points for prizes.  The four Best of Ocean City® Trails and the Explore the Town of Berlin: The Game Pass all include gamified elements—sign up gives you 3 points right away; you earn more for checking in, using coupons, and sharing. These entries help you win prizes and keep accumulating even after winning.
Category: Trails & Passes
a

How do I redeem deals and check‑in at locations?

Download the pass onto your mobile device, then show it at each location to redeem your $5 deals or your coupons.  Checking in can be done without showing your pass to the cashier or server.  It’s contactless, mobile-friendly, and hassle-free.  Just be sure to click on the coupon or deal IN FRONT OF THE CASHIER OR SERVER.  They will expire in minutes and a photo of the coupon will not be accepted.
Category: Trails & Passes
a

Can I book hotels and use the passes together?

Definitely. Booking through OceanCity.com (https://hotels.oceancity.com) not only gives you direct hotel access and no OTA commissions, but also includes free trails or passes (like Coastal Craft Crawl, the Berlin Trail, or the OC Orange Crush Trail), making your stay even more valuable.  
Category: Trails & Passes

Included Venues

See locations on an interactive map.


 
The Original Greene Turtle
View Website
Voters Choice – Best Sports Bar AND Best Wings

What's Included

  • BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE!- The Original Greene Turtle
 
Nick's Rope Course (& Jurassic Mini-Golf)
View Website
Local’s Choice – Miniature Golf

What's Included

  • Nick’s Rope Course – $5 Off Per Climber
 
The Embers Restaurant & District 21
View Website
 

What's Included

  • $20 @ The Embers Restaurant – Up To $5 Per Person

 

