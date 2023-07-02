June Sand Castle Contest Runners Up: Meet the Schlappich Family

We were very impressed by the sand castle created by the Schlappich Family. Let’s see why they choose Ocean City as their favorite vacation spot!
Family Name: Schlappich Family
Who are the members of your family: Dad- Joe, Mom-Karla, Pax,16, Kallista,14,
Where are you from? Reading, PA
How long is your drive? Three hours, fifteen minutes
Where do you like to stay? We own a condo at High Point North on 114th Street.
How long have you been vacationing in Ocean City? On and off for the last thirty years. Yearly for about the last seventeen years.
Family Favorites
Morning Activity: Walks to Northside park, kayaking, bike riding on the boardwalk, walks on the beach
Beach or Pool: Beach
Favorite Beach Snack: Popcorn
Must have items in your beach bag: Karla-book to read, Kallista-sunscreen, Joe-sand shovels, Pax-sunglasses
Breakfast Spot: Bad Monkey
Lunch Spot: Beach
Dinner Restaurant: Dead Freddies
Boardwalk Store: Wockenfuss Candies, Kite Loft
Ice Cream Flavors: Karla-Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Joe-Vanilla, Pax-Vanilla, Kallista-Vanilla Bean
Popcorn Flavors: Kallista-Kettle, Joe and Karla-Cheese, Pax-Butter
Walk the boardwalk or ride the tram? Walk
Beach nap or swim in the ocean? Kallista and Joe-swim, Karla and Pax-nap
Tell All
Who sleeps in later on vacation? Kallista
Who is the better mini golf player? Pax (won this year)
Who packs the most clothes? Kallista
Who gets the most excited to come to Ocean City? Joe and Karla
Who is most likely to jump in the ocean first? Kallista
Who is most likely to want to ride The Tidal Wave Roller Coaster? Pax
In 50 words or less, explain why you love Ocean City.
We love the beach and the variety of activities available. There have been ‘must dos’ as traditions over the years, but our activities have evolved as the kids have gotten older and their interests have expanded. Ocean City offers everything for a fun and relaxing family vacation!
We love that the Schlappich Family loves Ocean City as much as we do!