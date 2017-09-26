78 Shares Share Share +1

Your guide to, well…guides

Planning a vacation can be stressful. Especially if you’re going to Ocean City, because there’s so much to do here. With a seemingly endless array of accommodations, dining options and activities for the family and for a night on the town, it’s hard to know where to start.

You could just take it as it comes, which isn’t a bad idea for a day or two, but sometimes you want to be sure that the bushel of crabs you’re getting is from the best crab place in town, or that the hotel you’re booking is the best fit for your families’ needs. But don’t fret—we have guides for that! Here’s where you can find some of the best information on restaurants, lodging, entertainment and attractions in Ocean City, Maryland.

Ocean City, Maryland Hotels & Motels – Book Your Hotel Click for Hotel Navigation You’re already here, so the search is just one click away. You can search by location and amenities. It’s easy to compare rates and availability plus there are deals to be had in every season. Ocean City is more than just hotels, you can choose motels or condo rentals if those suit you best.

The first step of planning your trip should probably be choosing a hotel that suits your needs. Whether you’re looking for an oceanfront view, proximity to the boardwalk or a simple motel (with a pool, of course), our guide will have you booked and ready to pack up the car in a heartbeat.

Prefer camping out to the luxuries of a hotel? There are plenty of places in and near Ocean City where you can pitch a tent or park your RV for the duration of your stay.

Green hotels: Saving the planet one vacation at a time Green hotels are environmentally-friendly accommodations that utilize programs which save water and energy and reduce solid waste. You’re probably already familiar with one common green initiative-many hotels and motels ask that you hang your towel in the bathroom if you’d like to use it again or leave it on the bathroom floor if you’d like a new one.

You can have a terrific vacation and be environmentally-conscious at the same time—it’s really not that hard. Check out our page on green hotels and also be sure to utilize our forum for more info on being green in OC.

Top Ocean City restaurants Restaurant Navigation Lots of people list “Dining Out” as one of the best aspects of vacationing. Often being in a new place tempts people to try new foods and to make an effort to expand their culinary cache by getting something they might not be able to get a home.



We’ve got plenty of guides to local restaurants—what are you in the mood for?

Every year, OceanCity.com readers vote on their favorite restaurants. Here are the most recent winners.

Whether you’re craving wings, sushi, crabs, an all-you-can-eat buffet selection or even sweet potato fries, our roundups can help you decide where to go. Some of them you can even access by boat!

Ocean City Bars Bar & Nightclub Navigation Ocean City is a great bar town, here are the top six reasons you should start your bar search here: We have comprehensive bar listings that direct you to the place best suited to your mood.

Our readers vote annually on Ocean City’s best bars, too, which you can find right here.

Our bar guide can help you decide between a sports joint or a nightclub, and Shore Craft Beer is another great resource if you’re looking to taste the craft beer of the Shore.

Amusements- Ocean City, MD Amusements Navigation If your idea of a great vacation consists of soaring through the sky on a giant Ferris Wheel, circling the track on go­-karts, jetting down a water slide or floating down a lazy river, screaming with others on a roller coaster, trying to score the big prize at the arcade, or putting your way around clowns and other silly distractions, you’re in luck because Ocean City, MD is home to pretty much every amusement and attraction under the sun.

You don’t need us to tell you that there’s plenty to keep you amused in Ocean City. From waterparks to mini golf, there’s a ton of fun things to do here—you just have to figure out what the kids (and adults) will enjoy the most.

We can tell you even more about kid friendly things-to-do right here.

You might think that the beach is self-explanatory, but there are actually a lot of questions that visitors have about our beach and ocean. Luckily, we have the answers. And if you’re one who enjoys fishing and boating on the Atlantic, here’s a page that can answer your questions in those regards. There’s even a handy guide to watersports, too.

A Guide to the Ocean City Boardwalk – Things to do in Ocean City MD Take a walk on the Ocean City Boardwalk to explore an iconic East Coast pedestrian thruway. The award-winning boardwalk is home to amazing hotels, fabulous restaurants, and attractions befitting a world class seaside resort. Along the boardwalk in ocean city you’ll find Trimpers Amusements, Thrashers Fries, Jolly Roger Amusements, Fisher’s Popcorn, Dolle’s Candyland, Kohr Bros.



Our boardwalk guide has information about the boardwalk’s landmarks, things-to-do, its rich history and all the lodging and dining exclusive to the boards. We even have a page about wheelchairs if you need to rent one while you’re in town. If you have any concerns about parking, check out our page here and for general information about the transportation in town, look no further than here.

Pets- Ocean City, MD There are plenty of pet-friendly hotels in Ocean City. There also are several boarding opportunities and area attractions that will welcome your pets.

The dog’s a member of the family too, and if you’re bringing them along on your trip, our pet guide can help you find pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, kennels, stores and more.

Ocean City Day Trips & Fun Things to Do Day Trips Navigation In Ocean City, especially during the summertime, it’s nearly impossible to be bored. But even though there’s always something going on here in OC, the best way to see your vacation reach its fullest potential is to explore the peninsula a little bit and discover the beauty of Ocean City’s surrounding regions.

If you’re only here for the weekend, then you’ll probably just want to laze around the beach and hit up your favorite jaunts in town. But if you’re planning an extended stay in Ocean City, there’s a number of beautiful, charming towns within 20 minutes to an hour of downtown OC, and while not all of them have a boardwalk, Delmarva is rich with historic sites and natural beauty. Once you start to really explore the region, you may never want to leave!

Trying to save money? Who isn’t? This one isn’t so much a guide, but it is a super helpful place where you can get discounted gift certificates to enjoy your favorite restaurants, bars and amusements on the cheap.

There’s also no shortage of free things to do in Ocean City—you just have to know where to look. Here is a good place to start.

Have your dream beach wedding in Ocean City, MD With all of its rich family tradition and breathtaking beauty, it comes as no surprise that many couples choose to tie the knot with a beach wedding in Ocean City, Maryland. What better way to tie the knot than surrounded by people you love under a warm sun with waves breaking in the background and a cool breeze blowing off of the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean?

What could be more picture-perfect than a wedding on the beach? Our weddings guide is a good jumping-off point as you prepare to tie the knot in Ocean City.

Events – OceanCity.com The 23rd Annual “Wine Festival on the Beach” will feature wineries from Maryland. Micro-Brewed Beers, Delmarva Cuisine, Quality Arts and Crafts, and Local & Regional Live Music will be focal points of this year’s event. General Admission is $35.00 at the Gate with valid photo ID required. Children ages 13-20 are $15.

Even when nothing’s going on in Ocean City, there’s plenty to do—but why not plan your stay to align with one of our famous festivals, fishing tourneys or holidays, which are always celebrated with much fanfare? No matter what time of year it is, it’s not hard to find something exciting going on in OC. Just sit back and enjoy the fireworks!

Check back here often, because we’re always updating and adding new guides to make your trip planning easier. And if you’re an Ocean City first-timer, here’s where you can find some general information about the town.

This page was updated on 9/27/17.