A sweet and savory guide to Ocean City Snacks
A lineup of the best sweet potato fries in Ocean City
Only a few restaurants in Ocean City have perfected the art of the sweet potato fry. The following restaurants have perfected their recipes over time and now make a killer side dish that put run-of-the-mill French fries to shame. Try ’em for yourself and let us know who makes the best sweet potato fry in Ocean City.
