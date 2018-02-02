We’ll get through these six more weeks.

20 Shares Share Share +1

What’s worse: the way that “Punxsutawney” is spelled, or the fact that we have six more weeks of winter?

Probably the latter. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which means we’ll be suffering about another month-and-a-half of twenty-degree temperatures here in Ocean City.

So when should you visit?

First, don’t let this long winter stop you from planning a trip for February or March. Once in a while we’ll get a 50-degree day that practically feels like 70 when you factor in the sunshine on a big winter coat. Plus, as long as you’re bundled up, cold days are the best for walking along the beach without another soul in sight (unless you believe that seagulls have souls).

Then, of course, there are deals to be had. Discounted Valentine’s Day packages at hotels, for example.

Valentine’s Weekend getaways – OceanCity.com If you’ve got the Valentine’s weekend off, or are waiting to make sure the weather won’t fail you, don’t worry–there are plenty of places to stay in Ocean City for Valentine’s Day. Many of the hotels have getaway packages that include dinner and other Valentine’s Weekend-themed amenities.

This month, there will also be plenty to do around town for FeBREWary, as long as you enjoy eating and drinking.

It’s FeBREWary: the best month to eat and drink on the Shore We’ve been posting about it plenty on our sister site Shore Craft Beer, but we wanted to let all you Ocean City lovers know about the Shore’s best-kept secret. Well, maybe it’s not a secret exactly, but the month of February (which we lovingly refer to as FeBREWary) is probably the best time of year to be a foodie and/or beer-drinker on the Shore.

After that, the best time to come to Ocean City will probably be the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day. Luckily, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, so the annual parade will take place on the actual holiday. Also a good time for eating and drinking, but for family fun, too.

Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2018 info – OceanCity.com Ocean City, Maryland 2018 – Ocean City will be glowing in green as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, sponsored by the Delmarva Irish-American Club, marches down Coastal Highway on Saturday, March 17, beginning at noon. The procession begins at 57th Street and marches south to the 45th Street Shopping Center, where the viewing and …

What about summer?

If you don’t want to use your vacation days until all the Boardwalk shops are open and there are more Scopes guys on the beach than shorebirds, I can’t say I blame you. Just remember that you’ll be more likely to find a cheap hotel room the earlier you book. And as always, we’ll be keeping you updated with summer discounts, events and general fun stuff. We just have to get through these six weeks first.

Save money by booking your vacation early. Here’s how. Everyone wants to save money when they’re on vacation. When you plan your summer trip far enough in advance, the easiest way to save money is by booking your hotel months ahead. Here are some of our favorite ‘book early’ specials, so when summer rolls around you’ll have that much extra cash for a bucket of Thrasher’s or a round of mini golf.

Obligatory beach photos

I took these pictures on one of the last days of January when the sky was exceptionally clear, and when it was just warm enough so that my fingers wouldn’t go numb pressing buttons on my camera. I was tempted to open a few of these up in Photoshop to draw in cartoon people laying on beach towels and walking the Boardwalk in their bathing suits, because aside from the deserted-ness, you can almost imagine these were taken on a warm summer day. The year-round beauty of the Shore has a way of tricking you like that.