A look back at Ocean City’s Best of 2017

We announced the winners back in the early summer, which is when we always close the polls and collect the votes, but here they are again in case you missed them the first time.

Our Best of Ocean City is the only “best of”-type event in town that’s not dependent on advertiser input–the winners reflect how Ocean City lovers really feel about all the local restaurants, bars, activities and shops around. If you don’t like the results–or just want to add your own two cents (which you should)–be sure to…

Our team has just gone out and delivered all of the signs and certificates to the 2017 winners, so hopefully when you stop by one of these joints in the coming year you’ll see the “Best Of” sign hanging proudly on the wall!

Below are our winners of 2017. Click on the headers to read more about the best restaurants, bars, activities and boardwalk businesses, and to see the editor’s choice for each category. What do you think?

Best pizza

Winner: Lombardi’s. Runner-up: Dough Roller.

Best seafood

Winner: Crabcake Factory USA. Runner-up: Shark on the Harbor.

Best raw bar

Winner: Harrison’s Harbor Watch. Runner-up: Blu Crabhouse & Raw Bar.

Best BBQ

Winner: 28th Street Pit and Pub. Runner-up: Smoker’s BBQ Pit.

Best crabs

Winner: The Crab Bag. Runner-up: Hooper’s Crab House.

Best crabcakes

Winner: Crabcake Factory USA. Runner-up: Coins Pub & Restaurant

Best wings

Winner: The Greene Turtle. Runner-up: Kirby’s Pub.

Best subs

Winner: Anthony’s Liquor, Beer, Wine, Deli & Bar. Runner-up: Anthony’s Carryout.

Best breakfast

Winner: Barn 34. Runner-up: General’s Cafe.

Best ice cream

Winner: Dumser’s. Runner-up: Kohr Bros Frozen Custard.

Best buffet

Winner: The Bonfire. Runner-up: Embers Restaurant.

Best carryout

Winner: Anthony’s Carryout at 17th. Runner-up: Fat Daddy’s Sub Shop.

Best waterfront dining

Winner: Fish Tales. Runner-up: Fager’s Island.

Best Asian food

Winner: OC Wasabi. Runner-up: Blue Fish Restaurant & Sushi Bar.

Best Italian food

Winner: Touch of Italy. Runner-up: Mione’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant.

Best Mexican food

Winner: Mother’s Cantina. Runner-up: Tequila Mockingbird.

Best overall

Winner: Fish Tales. Runner-up: Seacrets.

Best happy hour

Winner: Coconuts. Runner-up: M.R. Ducks.

Best sunset view

Winner: Fager’s Island. Runner-up: Fish Tales.

Best live music

Winner: Seacrets. Runner-up: Coconuts.

Best sports bar

Winner: Pickles. Runner-up: Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon.

Best craft beer

Winner: Ocean City Brewing Co. Runner-up: 45th Street Taphouse.

Best brewery

Winner: Burley Oak. Runner-up: Ocean City Brewing Co.

Best fishing charter

Winner: The Angler boat. Runner-up: Happy Hooker.

Best mini golf

Winner: Old Pro Golf. Runner-up: Lost Treasure Golf.

Best parasailing

Winner: OC Parasailing. Runner-up: OC Watersports.

Best jet skiing

Winner: Odyssea Watersports. Runner-up: Action Watersports.

Best kayak rental

Winner: 48th Street Watersports. Runner-up: Coastal Kayak.

Best surf shop

Winner: Malibu’s Surf Shop. Runner-up: K-Coast Surf Shop.

Best rainy day

Winner: Fox Sun & Surf. Runner-up: Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Best indoor activity

Winner: Fox Sun & Surf. Runner-up: OC Screams.

Best caramel corn

Winner: Fisher’s Popcorn. Runner-up: Dolles Candyland.

Best boardwalk shop

Winner: The Kite Loft. Runner-up: Quiet Storm.

Best boardwalk stand

Winner: Golden Plate. Runner-up: Atlantic Stand.

Best sit-down restaurant

Winner: Harrison’s Harbor Watch. Runner-up: Captain’s Table.

Best boardwalk bar

Winner: Purple Moose Saloon. Runner-up: Shenanigan’s.

Best boardwalk pizza

Winner: Tony’s. Runner-up: Dough Roller.

Best boardwalk candy

Winner: Candy Kitchen. Runner-up: Wockenfuss Candies.