-
Help keep Salisbury’s National Folk Festival free - 4 hours ago
-
A look back at Ocean City’s Best of 2017 - 18 hours ago
-
Hello from OceanCity.com’s new editor - December 16, 2017
-
My next chapter after OceanCity.com - December 15, 2017
-
A snowy walk around the Inlet - December 14, 2017
-
Purchasing a condo for Christmas? Here are some things to consider. - December 12, 2017
-
Ocean City to debut new bus locator app on New Year’s Eve - December 11, 2017
-
Take the Pledge to Take the Plunge at the Penguin Swim - December 11, 2017
-
10 pictures from Ocean City’s first Comic Con - December 10, 2017
-
A look inside Horizons Oceanfront - December 6, 2017
A look back at Ocean City’s Best of 2017
We announced the winners back in the early summer, which is when we always close the polls and collect the votes, but here they are again in case you missed them the first time.
Our Best of Ocean City is the only “best of”-type event in town that’s not dependent on advertiser input–the winners reflect how Ocean City lovers really feel about all the local restaurants, bars, activities and shops around. If you don’t like the results–or just want to add your own two cents (which you should)–be sure to…
Vote for the Best of Ocean City 2018!
Contest time
Our team has just gone out and delivered all of the signs and certificates to the 2017 winners, so hopefully when you stop by one of these joints in the coming year you’ll see the “Best Of” sign hanging proudly on the wall!
If you see one between now and the time we announce our 2018 winners this Memorial Day, take a picture with it and share it with us on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #bestofocmd. We’ll put you in a drawing and you could be one of five lucky winners to receive a gift card of your choice from our store.
Below are our winners of 2017. Click on the headers to read more about the best restaurants, bars, activities and boardwalk businesses, and to see the editor’s choice for each category. What do you think?
Best restaurants
Best pizza
Winner: Lombardi’s. Runner-up: Dough Roller.
Best seafood
Winner: Crabcake Factory USA. Runner-up: Shark on the Harbor.
Best raw bar
Winner: Harrison’s Harbor Watch. Runner-up: Blu Crabhouse & Raw Bar.
Best BBQ
Winner: 28th Street Pit and Pub. Runner-up: Smoker’s BBQ Pit.
Best crabs
Winner: The Crab Bag. Runner-up: Hooper’s Crab House.
Best crabcakes
Winner: Crabcake Factory USA. Runner-up: Coins Pub & Restaurant
Best wings
Winner: The Greene Turtle. Runner-up: Kirby’s Pub.
Best subs
Winner: Anthony’s Liquor, Beer, Wine, Deli & Bar. Runner-up: Anthony’s Carryout.
Best breakfast
Winner: Barn 34. Runner-up: General’s Cafe.
Best ice cream
Winner: Dumser’s. Runner-up: Kohr Bros Frozen Custard.
Best buffet
Winner: The Bonfire. Runner-up: Embers Restaurant.
Best carryout
Winner: Anthony’s Carryout at 17th. Runner-up: Fat Daddy’s Sub Shop.
Best waterfront dining
Winner: Fish Tales. Runner-up: Fager’s Island.
Best Asian food
Winner: OC Wasabi. Runner-up: Blue Fish Restaurant & Sushi Bar.
Best Italian food
Winner: Touch of Italy. Runner-up: Mione’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant.
Best Mexican food
Winner: Mother’s Cantina. Runner-up: Tequila Mockingbird.
Best bars
Best overall
Winner: Fish Tales. Runner-up: Seacrets.
Best happy hour
Winner: Coconuts. Runner-up: M.R. Ducks.
Best sunset view
Winner: Fager’s Island. Runner-up: Fish Tales.
Best live music
Winner: Seacrets. Runner-up: Coconuts.
Best sports bar
Winner: Pickles. Runner-up: Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon.
Best craft beer
Winner: Ocean City Brewing Co. Runner-up: 45th Street Taphouse.
Best brewery
Winner: Burley Oak. Runner-up: Ocean City Brewing Co.
Best activities
Best fishing charter
Winner: The Angler boat. Runner-up: Happy Hooker.
Best mini golf
Winner: Old Pro Golf. Runner-up: Lost Treasure Golf.
Best parasailing
Winner: OC Parasailing. Runner-up: OC Watersports.
Best jet skiing
Winner: Odyssea Watersports. Runner-up: Action Watersports.
Best kayak rental
Winner: 48th Street Watersports. Runner-up: Coastal Kayak.
Best surf shop
Winner: Malibu’s Surf Shop. Runner-up: K-Coast Surf Shop.
Best rainy day
Winner: Fox Sun & Surf. Runner-up: Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
Best indoor activity
Winner: Fox Sun & Surf. Runner-up: OC Screams.
Best of the boardwalk
Best caramel corn
Winner: Fisher’s Popcorn. Runner-up: Dolles Candyland.
Best boardwalk shop
Winner: The Kite Loft. Runner-up: Quiet Storm.
Best boardwalk stand
Winner: Golden Plate. Runner-up: Atlantic Stand.
Best sit-down restaurant
Winner: Harrison’s Harbor Watch. Runner-up: Captain’s Table.
Best boardwalk bar
Winner: Purple Moose Saloon. Runner-up: Shenanigan’s.
Best boardwalk pizza
Winner: Tony’s. Runner-up: Dough Roller.
Best boardwalk candy
Winner: Candy Kitchen. Runner-up: Wockenfuss Candies.