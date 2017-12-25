Merry Christmas from the Ocean City elves

Kristin
1 day ago
If you follow us on Facebook, then you’ve probably seen some of the hi-jinx the visiting elves have gotten into. They finished their toy-making a little early this year and came all the way from the North Pole to vacation in Ocean City, Maryland. They said it was much warmer than they’re used to, but still pretty chilly–next year they said they might hit the Florida Keys. (Just kidding! They’ll be back in Ocean City for more adventures, don’t worry.)

The elves on the shelf originally belonged to a now-middle schooler who named them Veronica, Dash and the reindeer “Mr. Swag.” Here are a few photos documenting their trip this year. 

Ocean City elves art league
Day 1: Their first stop was the Ocean City Center for the Arts, where they perused the local art and did some last-minute Christmas shopping for their elf friends.
Ocean City elves winterfest
Day 2: Winterfest! The elves had a wonderful time at Winterfest of Lights and said the pavilion reminded them of Santa’s Workshop.
Ocean City elves beach
Day 3: Dash got into a little bit of trouble when Veronica buried him in the sand. Luckily, they weren’t too close to the ocean.
Ocean City elves inlet
Day 4: Reading up on the wildlife around Ocean City and enjoying the gorgeous morning view.
Ocean City elves menorah
Day 5: On the last day of Hanukkah, the elves took a picture with the light-up menorah on the Boardwalk.
Ocean City elves trimper's
Day 6: They were disappointed to learn that the rides were closed, and are considering taking another vacation this summer.
Ocean City elves Ripley's
Day 7: The Ripley’s tire! It’s a pretty big climb for tiny elves to make, but they eventually made it up there.
Ocean City elves shark
Day 8: Wandering around the Life-Saving Station Museum, the elves realized they’d never seen a shark back at Santa’s Workshop.
Ocean City elves beach
Christmas Eve: Catching some rays on the beach, because they know they have to head back to the snowy North Pole soon.
Ocean City elves pier
Also Christmas Eve: Relaxing under the pier.
Ocean City elves bench
Christmas: A Santa impostor on the Boardwalk! Mr. Swag the reindeer came to take Veronica and Dash back to the North Pole so they could begin making toys for next Christmas. They were happy to get back to work, but sad to have to leave Ocean City behind. It’s their favorite vacation destination, after all. 

 

