We’re Here for Everyone: Jellyfish Festival & Bull Riding Event Coming Soon

By Logan Dubel

We’re inching closer and closer to prime time in Ocean City, and one local festival is helping to kick off the coveted summer season. The Jellyfish Festival will return for its fourth year, now scheduled on a new weekend, June 4 and 5. The festival, located at the south end of the Boardwalk right along North Division Street, is known for its extensive vendor village, live music, craft beer, and countless recreational activities.

The new Jellyfish weekend is not the only “first” in Ocean City that weekend. The town will welcome the Bull on the Beach Classic Professional Bull Riding (PBR) event, also at the Inlet Lot. Along with bull riding, the event will offer food, beverages, and shopping. PBR will run on Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. and on Sunday from 2-5 p.m.

Nearby Jellyfish will open on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

With both events expected to draw visitors by the thousands, Jellyfish organizers along with the Town of Ocean City hope to collaborate and make the weekend a success for everyone.

Synergy is exactly what the Jellyfish Festival wishes to achieve. “To the PBR patrons, we’re here for you too! We will be your pre-party and after-party and bring the entertainment right to you,” said promoter Brad Hoffman of Live Wire Media & Events. “We will be offering discounts at the gates if PBR attendees want to purchase music festival passes. We know how hard the PBR team has worked, and we are truly allies to make it a great weekend and big beach party for everyone.”

To encourage people to take advantage of the proximity of the two events, Hoffman has designed a music lineup that he believes will attract many of the PBR attendees. Saturday’s performances will have a country focus, with headliner Jimmy Charles and his full Nashville band, 2019 American Idol contestant Cody Clayton Eagle, and The Brown Brothers. Plus, Charles will perform his newly released single, “It’s a Maryland Thing,” and even film the music video on-scene at Jellyfish.

“For our Saturday lineup especially, we really worked to create a lineup that is inclusive and embraces the vibe of the PBR event. We wanted our entertainment to not only fit the beach and the ocean lifestyle but also what’s happening at the bull riding event,” Hoffman added.

The music lineup on Sunday will feature artists of different styles, including classic rock, R&B, soul, and folk, designed to attract a wide audience. Jellyfish is unlike many other events in that people do not pack in like sardines, as seen at many high-profile music festivals. Festival-goers can relax in the sand with beach chairs and blankets.

Within Jellyfish, the Shore Craft Beer Fest will return on Saturday afternoon from noon to 4 p.m., providing tastings from over 25 local breweries, live music, and a commemorative pint glass. The immersive experience encourages people to not only drink new beer but also talk directly with the brewers. Tickets are $45 and are available here.

Sports will also be a prominent feature at the festival, with the return of the East Coast Cornhole Championships, a joint venture with the Maryland Cornhole League. The contest, scheduled for Saturday, is open to professionals and amateurs with cash and other prizes available. The team entry fee is $60 and for more details, email dale@marylandcornhole.net or call 443-867-4702. Fitness enthusiasts can also check out the Marine Corps fitness zone.

Entrance to the vendor village is free, but music festival tickets are just $20 for a full weekend pass and are available online or at the gate.

Plus, tickets are also available online for PBR, with general admission tickets starting at $50.00.

Nonetheless, the action-packed and unique weekend promises to kick off the summer with a bang, bringing massive audiences to the shore who in turn will support local businesses of all kinds. We hope to see you down the ocean to celebrate.