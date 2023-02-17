Stay in Style: The Best Boardwalk Hotels in Ocean City, Maryland

Welcome aboard to the sunny shores of Ocean City, Maryland! If you’re ready to trade in your land legs for some sand between your toes and ocean waves crashing on the shore, then you’re in the right place. And if you’re looking for the ultimate boarding experience, there are plenty of hotels located directly on the Boardwalk. So, let’s dive in and explore some of the best Ocean City, Maryland boardwalk hotels.

1. Grand Hotel – If you’re in the mood for some royal treatment, the Grand Hotel & Spa is the perfect place to dock your ship. This popular option features a variety of room types, including suites with oceanfront balconies. And if you’re in need of some rest and relaxation, the hotel has several restaurants, outdoor and indoor pools, and a game room.

2. Courtyard by Marriott – The Courtyard is located on 15th Street directly on the beach and Boardwalk, another perfect destination option for your Ocean City Maryland getaway. Direct beach access, gorgeous views, and a more peaceful respite away from the inlet crowds are just a few of the perks. Hotel amenities include an indoor heated pool & splash pad, smart TVs and iHome in every room, a fitness center, and casual fine dining at the legendary Captain’s Table Restaurant & Bar, a local favorite for over 50 years.

3. Hyatt Place Ocean City Oceanfront – The Hyatt Place Ocean City Oceanfront is a newer hotel located directly on the boardwalk. This hotel features spacious guest rooms, many of which have balconies with ocean views. And if you need to blow off some steam, the hotel also has an outdoor pool, indoor pool and a 24/7 fitness center. There’s a free breakfast, and the hotel is pet friendly!

4. Boardwalk Hotel Group – The Boardwalk Hotel Group consists of three hotels located on the boardwalk: the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza Hotel, the Days Inn Oceanfront, and the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Inn. Each hotel has its own unique style and amenities, but all offer convenient access to the boardwalk and the beach. So, choose your vessel, weigh anchor, and set sail for adventure!

5. Park Place Hotel – The Park Place Hotel features beautiful, spacious rooms and suites, many of which have ocean views. Their suite kitchenettes include dishes and utensils for four, cutting board, dish cloth & towel, and dish washing liquid. And if you’re looking for some fun in the sun, the hotel also has two outdoor pools and a large sundeck which offers spectacular views of the Boardwalk.

6. Monte Carlo Boardwalk – The Monte Carlo Boardwalk is located directly on the boardwalk, just steps fro the beach, near lots of local restaurants. This hotel features a variety of rooms and suites with oceanfront views and balconies. You can also soak in ocean views from their rooftop pool deck.

7. Tidelands Caribbean – If you’re looking for a unique and charming stay, the Tidelands Caribbean is the perfect port of call. This hotel features a variety of colorful rooms and suites with Caribbean-inspired decor and oceanfront views. There’s two outdoor pools

and a fitness center and if you’re feeling thirsty, the hotel’s on-site bar and grill is a great place to relax and enjoy the views.

8. Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Ocean City – The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Ocean City is another excellent option for those seeking a boardwalk stay. This hotel features spacious guest rooms and suites, many with private balconies overlooking the ocean. And if you’re traveling with little ones, the hotel also has a kids’ splash pad with zero entry, children’s slides, a lazy river and a large poolside Jacuzzi. There’s also a large indoor pool and a game room, and the Coral Reef Restaurant.

Whether you’re looking for a luxurious stay or a more budget-friendly option, there’s sure to be a Boardwalk hotel in Ocean City that fits your needs. So pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and get ready to enjoy all that this beautiful beach town has to offer.

You can check out all Ocean City Boardwalk Hotels here.