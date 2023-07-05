81.1 F
Ocean City
Octoberfest 2023: Shore Craft Beer Fest in Sunset Park

Ocean City Craft Beer
By Ann

October brings to mind craft beer festivals and beercations in Ocean City.  Shore Craft Beer is hosting their ninth annual Octoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest at Sunset Park on October 28, 2023.  

The Other One Brewing Company is the only brewery actually in Ocean City.

Ocean City is within an hour or so of over 20 breweries and there are many more on the Eastern Shore.  That’s why we are celebrating the world class beer in Maryland, on the Shore and in our region with a dedicated weekend.  

The OCtoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest

The festival itself is October 28th from 1 – 5.   Join us as a VIP and you will get a commemorative t-shirt, pint glass, and an extra hour of beer-drinking with the brewery representatives.  VIPs come at 1 and can enjoy 4 hours of unlimited samples of 30+ local and regional craft beers, Hoop Tea, seltzers, ciders and mead..  General Admission ticket holders will enter the festival at 2 and everybody will enjoy the live music, vendors, and the water views until 5. More information will be available on the Shore Craft Beer Fest site as details come in.

 

Beercations

If you want to make a weekend of it, several hotels have built packages around the festival.  You will get discounted tickets and rooms to let you make the most of your festival getaway in Ocean City.  These hotel packages will be up on the Shore Craft Beer Fest as soon as we have more details from the hotels.

Take A Break on a Quick Cruise During the Festival

Crooked Hammock Takes Over Shore Craft Beer Cruise on OC Bay Hopper
If you feel like sitting down and want to enjoy the beauty of Assawoman Bay while drinking a cold beer, you can book one of the cruises that run every half hour from 1:30 – 4:30.  OC Bay Hopper’s boats can only accommodate 15 people so book these tickets early.  

Buy Your Tickets Early and Save Money!

In fact, you should book all your tickets early because you can save up to $10 per ticket.

VIP tickets will be $65 at the door and GA tickets will be $40.  However, you can SAVE $10 ON either ticket if you purchase them ONLINE in July.  The discounts diminish as we get closer to the event weekend.

  • July:              Save $10 per ticket on VIP and GA tickets
  • August:         Save $5 per ticket on VIP admissions and $10 per ticket on GA      admissions
  • September:  Save $5 on GA admissions.

Designated driver tickets are available for $10 per person.  These tickets must be purchased with a regular ticketed admission.

 
 
 
Ann
Ann
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

