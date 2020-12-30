Do you miss the ocean? Though it looks tempting to jump in and swim, the water is cold. Check out some great indoor hotel pools in Ocean City where you can enjoy an indoor swimming experience where it’s nice and warm!

The Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort, 9100 Coastal Highway

At the Princess Royale, you can swim in their beautiful indoor pool in the lap of luxury. You’ll have the chance to enjoy an amazing oceanfront view, too!

It’s enclosed by a gorgeous atrium, is Olympic-sized, heated, and has palm trees to boot. For those who love more heat, it also has a hot tub and an indoor sauna. Sounds relaxing-find out what makes it one of the best indoor hotel pools in Ocean City!

The Grand Hotel and Spa, 2100 Baltimore Avenue

The awesome indoor pool at the Grand Hotel and Spa in Ocean City is just one more reason you’ll want to stay there when you book your vacation. It’s a great place to have a nice swim and relax. Did we mention it’s open year-round, has towel service, and a pool bar? It sounds terrific!

Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel-Oceanfront, 10100 Coastal Highway

The Clarion Resort Fontainebleau-Oceanfront has a lovely indoor pool that is both heated and open year-round. They also have a full spa downstairs from the pool. It has a LARGE hot tub, saunas, and more. The Clarion is the perfect place to be pampered.

Holiday Inn Oceanfront, 6600 Coastal Highway

Do you want an indoor pool and a hot tub in the same place? Look no further than the Holiday Inn Oceanfront where you can swim some laps or just relax in the warm hot tub!

Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites, 32nd St & Coastal Highway

Aloft Hotel, 4501 Coastal Highway

The indoor pool at the Aloft offers great views and is really relaxing to swim in when you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Ocean City.

So what’s your favorite Ocean City Hotel indoor pool? Book your reservations now to spend a wonderful New Year’s Eve (and day!) celebrating and swimming indoors in our great city!