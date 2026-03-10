From Carved Meats to Sweet Treats: Easter Dining in Ocean City Md

Thinking about celebrating Easter in Ocean City this year? Whether you’re here for spring break or you’re a local hoping to skip the cooking, several Ocean City restaurants are hosting delicious Easter buffets the whole family will enjoy. From fresh seafood and carved meats to plenty of sweet desserts, there’s something on the table for everyone.

Four of our favorite Ocean City restaurants will be offering Easter buffets on April 5, all with the same pricing: $55 for adults, $20 for kids ages 6–12, and free for children 5 and under. Be sure to make your reservations early—Easter tends to fill up fast!

If you’re looking for classic Ocean City views paired with an expansive buffet, Harrison’s Harbor Watch is a top pick. Overlooking the inlet, this longtime favorite combines stunning waterfront scenery with an abundant Easter spread. It’s an ideal choice for seafood lovers who want a little bit of everything while enjoying one of the best views in town. Call 410-289-5121 today to make your reservation.

For a more traditional Easter feast with an upscale touch, Captain’s Table delivers. Known for its refined dining experience, their Easter buffet blends coastal favorites with holiday classics. It’s a great option for families who enjoy traditional Easter flavors with a coastal twist. Make your reservation through OpenTable or call 410-289-7192.

Located inside the DoubleTree by Hilton, Marlin Moon is known for its creative cuisine and welcoming hospitality. Their Easter buffet features a mix of elevated comfort food and coastal favorites. It’s a perfect choice for groups looking for variety, from hearty carving station selections to fresh seafood offerings. Call 410-289-1201 to reserve your table or book online.

Situated inside the Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites, 32 Palm offers a bright, modern setting for Easter brunch. Now under the leadership of Chef Craig O’Neill, the kitchen is bringing fresh creativity and elevated flavors to every dish. The buffet focuses on both beautiful presentation and exceptional taste, making it a great choice for a relaxed yet polished Easter meal near the ocean. Make your reservation by calling 410-289-2525 or booking online.

Located on 17th Street inside the Holiday Inn & Suites, Coral Reef has become a popular Easter destination for families. Their buffet features classic holiday favorites along with new dishes to try. Reserve your table online today.

