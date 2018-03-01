Worcester urges residents to prepare for winter storm

415 Shares Share Share +1

March 1, 2018, the National Weather Service is calling for a winter storm, with prolonged, hazardous winds of 30-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, and significant tidal flooding beginning Friday morning for the Lower Eastern Shore. Power outages due to sustained winds and the likelihood of downed trees are anticipated with this storm.

Heavy winds are expected to last through Sunday morning, while tidal flooding is anticipated to continue through high tide Monday morning.

The Department of Worcester County Emergency Services (WCES) urges residents to take the following precautions now:

Secure all loose outdoor objects around homes and businesses.

Gather flashlights, batteries and a portable radio in the event of a power outage.

Have water on hand as well as canned and packaged foods that do not require cooking or refrigeration.

Assemble an emergency kit that contains prescription and other needed medicines, extra clothing and other supplies used by your family.

Protect pets from the elements by bringing them indoors. Visit Worcester County Animal Control on Facebook to learn more about how to protect pets this winter.

Find additional preparedness information in the Worcester County Emergency Preparedness Guide, available at all branches of the Worcester County Library, municipal town offices, Ocean Pines Association office, and Worcester County Government Center.