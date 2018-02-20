5 Shares Share Share +1

Worcester County Economic Development (WCED) is now accepting applications for the 2018 STEM summer enrichment programs. These programs provide exceptional opportunities for Worcester County students ages 12-24 to explore local career paths.

The application process is competitive, and applications are available online at www.chooseworcester.org/STEM. The deadline for NASA internships is March 1, with applicants to apply online at www.nasa.gov. The deadline for all other internship programs is March 31, though early registration is encouraged for top internship placement consideration.

“Our program connects local STEM businesses with our future workforce,” said WCED Deputy Director Kathryn Gordon. “We show Worcester County students that science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers are available right here in their backyards.”

For the younger students enrolled in grades 6-8 in the 2017/18 school year, the Reach for the Stars STEM Camp provides instruction by engineers from NASA and the private sector, in conjunction with a team of educators, in an eight-day computer science and engineering summer program. The summer camp is offered at the Red Doors Community Center on 3rd Street in Ocean City.

“Our STEM camp, leadership cohort, and internship program are recognized by community businesses and entrepreneurs as a workforce development pipeline that offers them the opportunity to home-grow their future workforce,” said STEM summer programs coordinator Fawn Mete.

The camp runs July 16-19 and July 23-26. Space is limited to 20 students. There is no cost to participate, and transportation from centralized points in the county will be provided.

For those enrolled in grades 9-11 in the 2017/18 school year, the STEM Leadership Cohort provides professional development sessions at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, UMES and Hardwire LLC, on a variety of career readiness topics including resume writing, internship skills, workplace communication, conflict resolution, leadership and entrepreneurship. Participants will meet on Thursdays in July and will receive mentorship from STEM workforce partners.

The STEP UP Internship Program provides high school seniors, college students, and graduate students with opportunities to gain hands-on work experience in healthcare settings, tech companies, engineering firms, environmental science agencies and digital media production companies. Students’ skills and interests will be matched with the needs of the employers. Interns work 100 hours total from June 1 to July 26 and earn $11/hour.

Prior interns exercised their new skills at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, Orbital ATK, Hardwire LLC, Martin Physical Therapy, Atlantic General Hospital, Peninsula Cardiology, West Ocean City Injury and Illness Center, Bel-Art Products, Ricca Chemical, TR Group, Studio Codeworks, D3Corp, Full City Media, Sprout Creatives, Maryland Coastal Bays Program, State Ventures LLC, The Atlantic Group, OceanCity.com, Habitat for Humanity, EA Science Technology and Engineering, Eastern Shore Physical Therapy, and more.

For more information, email Fawn Mete at fawnmete@gmail.com.