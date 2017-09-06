Sunfest Is Finally Here! Share your photos of Sunfest past!

235 Shares Share Share +1

It is time! Once again Sunfest will have the Inlet parking lot filled with tents full of vendors displaying homemade gifts, lined with people listening to great music and smelling of delicious food. Celebrate the end of Summer by visiting Sunfest. There will be fun for all ages, arts, crafts and even hayrides for the little ones; and music, crafts and fabulous food for adults!

Here are some of the best photos from other Sunfests. Click here to add your favorite memories!