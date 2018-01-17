-
Summer sunrises over Ocean City
While we are in the bitter cold winter days of January, we can’t help but day dream about summer days laying on the beach, soaking up the warm sunshine.
The best way to start those summer days is by waking up early to watch the sunrise.
While sunrises are beautiful no matter where you are, there is something particularly breathtaking about Ocean City sunrises.
130 days until the unofficial start of summer! But hey, who’s counting?