-
Snow Accumulating in Ocean City As Winter Storm Travels Through the Area - 4 hours ago
-
Ocean City Expects First Snow of 2018, Resort Area Under Winter Storm Warning - 19 hours ago
-
Save money by booking your vacation early. Here’s how. - 2 days ago
-
Looking forward to 2018 in Ocean City - December 27, 2017
-
Ocean City Year in Review - December 26, 2017
-
Merry Christmas from the Ocean City elves - December 25, 2017
-
Town of Ocean City celebrates holidays and the New Year - December 21, 2017
-
Christmas tree drop-off sites in Worcester County - December 21, 2017
-
Some holiday lights you won’t find at Winterfest - December 21, 2017
-
Help keep Salisbury’s National Folk Festival free - December 19, 2017
Snow Accumulating in Ocean City As Winter Storm Travels Through the Area
Ocean City, Maryland – (January 4, 2018): The first winter storm of 2018 has brought wintery weather to the resort area, with strong winds and snow covering the sand and roads in Ocean City. As the winter storm continues to travel through the East Coast today, January 4, the freezing temperatures and snow should result in approximately 8-12 inches of accumulation at the beach. Along with the snow accumulation, Ocean City will continue to experience sustained winds of 35 to 40 miles per hour, and gusts upward of 52 miles per hour for the remainder of the storm.
The Town of Ocean City’s winter storm plan is in effect as crews continue the plowing efforts. Ocean City Recreation and Parks daytime programs have been canceled for today. In addition, public transportation service has been suspended until road conditions improve.
The Ocean City Public Works Department is working diligently to clear roadways and parking lots, however; citizens are encouraged to limit travel. If it is essential to travel, drivers should use extra caution and reduce speed if they must be on the road. In addition, emergency management officials are encouraging residents to avoid parking on streets until cleanup is complete.
The Town of Ocean City’s Emergency Services Department is continue to monitor the storm and will continue to update residents and visitors as services change. Residents should program their radios to 99.5 and follow @townofoceancity on twitter or visit https://www.facebook.com/TownOfOceanCity for updates.
Photo from WBOC.