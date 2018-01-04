219 Shares Share Share +1

Ocean City, Maryland – (January 4, 2018): The first winter storm of 2018 has brought wintery weather to the resort area, with strong winds and snow covering the sand and roads in Ocean City. As the winter storm continues to travel through the East Coast today, January 4, the freezing temperatures and snow should result in approximately 8-12 inches of accumulation at the beach. Along with the snow accumulation, Ocean City will continue to experience sustained winds of 35 to 40 miles per hour, and gusts upward of 52 miles per hour for the remainder of the storm.

The Town of Ocean City’s winter storm plan is in effect as crews continue the plowing efforts. Ocean City Recreation and Parks daytime programs have been canceled for today. In addition, public transportation service has been suspended until road conditions improve.

The Ocean City Public Works Department is working diligently to clear roadways and parking lots, however; citizens are encouraged to limit travel. If it is essential to travel, drivers should use extra caution and reduce speed if they must be on the road. In addition, emergency management officials are encouraging residents to avoid parking on streets until cleanup is complete.

The Town of Ocean City’s Emergency Services Department is continue to monitor the storm and will continue to update residents and visitors as services change. Residents should program their radios to 99.5 and follow @townofoceancity on twitter or visit https://www.facebook.com/TownOfOceanCity for updates.

Photo from WBOC.