We usually delegate news relating to craft beer challenges and trails to our sister site Shore Craft Beer, but this piece directly relates to Ocean City. In fact, Shore Craft Beer teamed up with the Town of Ocean City to create the first craft beer challenge on the Shore Craft Beer app not just for OC, but for any destination. And it’s really fun.

Here’s what the OCraft challenge entails.

You stay at least one night at a participating hotel. You visit at least five participating restaurants, bars or breweries that serve or cook with craft beer. You earn an exclusive prize from the Town of Ocean City.

The challenge, which was officially launched on Wednesday, might seem a little intimidating at first but five restaurants/bars/breweries isn’t really all that much. The challenge is available year-round, but this FeBREWary will be the perfect time of year for anyone who wants to try it out. Think about it: you want to go on vacation in the winter, but you don’t really know what all there is to do here in the off-season.

We’ve tried to debunk the myth that there’s nothing to do here in the winter plenty of times before, but here’s just one more item to add to the list. Try some of the local craft beer that the Shore has to offer, and win a prize while you’re at it.

Here’s a little video I put together with an abridged guide to using the app and taking the challenge.

Here are the participating locations.

Of course, you could just download the app on iTunes or Google Play, but if you don’t want to do that just yet, here are some of the places you might stop at to complete the challenge.

Participating hotels: Best Western Hotel & Suites, Clarion Resort, Comfort Inn Gold Coast, Comfort Suites, Commander Hotel, Days Inn Oceanfront, Dunes Manor, Flamingo Motel, Grand Hotel & Spa, Hilton Suites Oceanfront, Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites, Holiday Inn Oceanfront, Howard Johnson Inn, Ocean 1 Hotel & Suites, Oceanic Motel, Park Place Hotel, Quality Inn Boardwalk, Quality Inn Oceanfront, Sea Bay Hotel

Participating restaurants/bars/breweries: 28th Street Pit & Pub, The Angler, Anthony’s Liquors, Backshore Brewing, Breakers Pub, Captain’s Table, The Greene Turtle, Harpoon Hanna’s, Horizons, Late Nite Liquors, Lenny’s Beach Bar and Grill, Longboard Cafe, Macky’s, Seacrets, Skye Bar, Victorian Room, Zippy Lewis Lounge

Check out the town’s site OCOcean for additional information.