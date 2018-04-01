789 Shares Share Share +1

Often referred to as the heart and hub of town, Ocean City’s “South End” at the Inlet has been hosting families and making memories for well over a century. It’s gone through many major changes through the years but it’s proven to never disappoint those who venture down to take in the exciting lights, memorable sounds and nostalgic smells of the most southern few blocks of town.

Enjoy a virtual journey back through the decades of Ocean City’s famous boardwalk at the South End.

1930s

1940s

1950s

1960s

1970s

1980s

1990s

All historical photos are property of their respective owners and are being featured for viewing purposes only.