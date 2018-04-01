Ocean City Oddities: A Photo Journey of OC’s South End Through the Decades

Ocean City Oddities: A Photo Journey of OC’s South End Through the Decades

Often referred to as the heart and hub of town, Ocean City’s “South End” at the Inlet has been hosting families and making memories for well over a century. It’s gone through many major changes through the years but it’s proven to never disappoint those who venture down to take in the exciting lights, memorable sounds and nostalgic smells of the most southern few blocks of town.

Enjoy a virtual journey back through the decades of Ocean City’s famous boardwalk at the South End.

1930s

Early 1930s, before the inlet was created.
The day after the storm of 1933. Jester’s Funhouse and the old Capitol Theatre can be clearly seen here.
Late 1930s

1940s

1940s, shortly after Trimper’s Inlet Lodge was built.

1950s

1950s in front of Marty’s Playland.
1950s – A view of the boardwalk buildings that now house Inlet Gifts, Trimper’s Haunted House, and several games.
1950s – Rare view of the lot that now houses Trimper’s Rides. Back then, many small buildings stood on the property behind Trimper’s Merry-Go-Round building.
July 1958 – Looking east from the Oceanic Motel. Granville Trimper’s Eli Ferris Wheel can be seen in the distance.

1960s

Early 1960s
October 1965 (Baltimore Sun Archives)
1960s
1960s – Marty’s Playland
1960s – Marty’s Playland
Late 1960s
1962 – Flooding on the boardwalk from the Storm of 1962.
Mid 1960s (Baltimore Sun Archives)
1965
1965
April 1967 – The second story apartments are being constructed on the boardwalk front.
July 1967
March 1968
March 1968

1970s

1970s
1970s – Marty’s Playland
Mid 1970s
1976
Late 1970s
December 1978 – Finishing touches are being put on the newly-relocated Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum at the inlet. The building was dedicated on Christmas Day of 1978. (Baltimore Sun Archives)

1980s

1980s
Early 1980s
1985
Mid 1980s – Water Flume and YoYo
1983 – Inlet Lodge
Mid 1980s
Late 1980s

1990s

1990s
1990s – Marty’s Playland
Mid 1990s
1990s
Late 1990s – Boardwalk replacement.

All historical photos are property of their respective owners and are being featured for viewing purposes only.

