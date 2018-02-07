I asked, you answered…Kind of.

While I didn’t get to read as many tales of romance taking place in Ocean City as I’d hoped (Denise’s Boardwalk crush below came the closest), I did hear a lot about why some visitors are in love with Ocean City. (And why some may have fallen in love in Ocean City but can’t quite remember the details.)

If you are someone with a romantic story who’d like to share it in time for Valentine’s Day, you can post it here and I’ll add it to our collection. If you’ve yet to meet your soulmate, in Ocean City or otherwise, don’t be too down. There will surely be plenty of love in your heart next time you visit Ocean City, where people fall in love with the ocean, the bayside sunsets and the coastal skyline every day.



Romance by the rides

“I was 17 that summer. I had known him for a few years by that time and we had become good friends but never dated, even though we had kissed. My feelings for him were growing into something more than just friends, I was falling for him, and his family just so happened to be going to Ocean City the same week as my family. I was thrilled, my head filled with daydreams of he and I together at the beach. I remember the days leading up to that trip, his family had gone a few days before and I could hardly wait to get to OC. I remember getting ready for that trip listening to “Let’s Go” by the Cars and “My Sharona” by The Knack on the radio. Even today those songs conjure up memories of that trip.

I cannot remember where my family stayed, but I do remember that night on the Boardwalk searching every face in the crowd looking for him. It was around 6th Street that I finally ran into his parents. They were staying at the Majestic. After speaking with them a few minutes, I excitedly hurried back down the Boardwalk and found him, his brother and some friends sitting on a curb by the House of Mirrors, across from the Himilaya. I walked over to them to say hi. At this point my daydreams took the opposite turn. He was cool toward me, not wanting to talk much, being “cool” with the guys. I was crushed. I remember walking away, then deciding to go back to him and tell him what I thought. He was still sitting on the curb and as I stood in back of him, bending over to whisper in his ear, he reached up and took my hands in his – it made my day. While not a very romantic story, I tend to remember that night with fondness. We never did hang out together on that trip. But 40 years later he and I are still good friends!”

–Denise M.

Ocean City, 1967

(While not exactly a romantic tale, JOZO had this memory from a trip to Ocean City that he recently recounted to his family.)

“Fifty years ago, in July of 1967, Dad was on Active Duty and Mom talked him into “splurging” on a bungalow in Ocean City and treating Pam & I to a weekend at the beach. It turned out to be a comedy of errors, transcribed here by your brother with the Steel Trap Memory. Here are bullet-point “lowlights” from our Atlantic Ocean adventure: