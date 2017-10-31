-
Exploring Trimper’s Haunted House - 6 hours ago
-
Loving Hands celebrates 12 years of service to the community - 8 hours ago
-
Coming up at the Art League: November ’17 - October 27, 2017
-
Where’s the ferris wheel? - October 27, 2017
-
An interview with Ocean City’s biggest Haunted House fan - October 25, 2017
-
Resilience in Rincon: Riding out Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico - October 24, 2017
-
Too doggone cute: 15 photos from the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade - October 21, 2017
-
Get fresh fish from the Shrimp Boat all year - October 19, 2017
-
What’s open in OC? - October 18, 2017
-
For one weekend, Ocean City is overrun by Elvises - October 18, 2017
Loving Hands celebrates 12 years of service to the community
Loving Hands celebrates 12 years of service to the community. These ladies from Maryland and Delaware meet weekly at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to knit and crochet items for those less fortunate. During the 12 years the ladies have made baby clothes and items for Worcester County GOLD and items for seniors, veterans and others in need distributed through Atlantic General Hospital and Coastal Hospice.