Loving Hands celebrates 12 years of service to the community

Loving Hands celebrates 12 years of service to the community

OceanCity.com
8 hours ago
31 Shares
Share
Share
+1
Front Row (l – r) Anna Jonske, ‘Mike’ England, Maureen Kirkland, Nancy Howard; Center Row (l – r) Linda Welsh, Linda McCready, Karen DeFonzo, Jackie Denhardt, Denise Pugh, Rosie Bird; Back Row (l – r) Joyce Fensterer, ‘Mike’ Kroener, Sylvie Doyle, Margie Geisler, Anne Giannelli

Loving Hands celebrates 12 years of service to the community. These ladies from Maryland and Delaware meet weekly at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to knit and crochet items for those less fortunate. During the 12 years the ladies have made baby clothes and items for Worcester County GOLD and items for seniors, veterans and others in need distributed through Atlantic General Hospital and Coastal Hospice.

31 Shares
Share
Share
+1

Leave a Comment